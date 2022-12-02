MILTON — The Rangers built a 22-point halftime on their way to an easy win in the opening game of the Milton Tip-Off tournament.
Bryce Smeltz led the Eagles with nine points, while Brady Buriak added eight.
Northwest 58, Line Mountain 30
Northwest 58
Taylor Yaple 7 1-4 20; Landon Hafford 2 2-4 6; Josh Miner 5 2-2 15; Ryan Miner 1 1-2 4; Zack O'Day 1 2-2 4; Derek Pierontoni 1 0-0 2; Brady Shea 1 0-0 3; Easton Gmiter 1 0-0 2; Jace McCoy 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 8-14 58.
3-point goals: Yaple 5, J. Miner 3, R. Miner, Shea.
Did not score: Matt Foley.
Line Mountain 30
Nick Snyder 1 0-0 2; Brady Buriak 3 2-2 8; Aiden Tressler 2 2-4 6; Logan Libby 0 1-2 1; Chase Shutt 1 2-4 4; Bryce Smeltz 3 2-4 9; Evan Swinehart 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 8-19 30.
3-point goals: Smeltz.
Score by quarters
Northwest;11;26;13;8 — 58
Line Mountain;5;10;5;10 — 30