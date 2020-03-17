HARRISBURG — On the FanDuel sports betting app on Monday, the top suggestion for possible wagers was a soccer game in Turkey. Other suggestions included Russian hockey and rugby in New Zealand.
The sports betting lounge at Hollywood Casino near Hershey was dark around noon.
With professional and collegiate sports idled over coronavirus concerns, there aren’t a lot of options, said Richard McGarvey, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Options for betting became even more limited Monday when the Gaming Control Board announced that casino operations across the state have been suspended as part of the state’s effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Six casinos in and around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh had already been closed because of mitigation prompted by the discovery of patients with Coronavirus in those areas. The state’s other six casinos — including the Hollywood Casino, Mount Airy Resort in Pocono, Mohegan Sun in Wilkes-Barre, Lady Luck Nemacolin in Farmington, the Meadows Casino in Washington County and Presque Isle Casino in Erie — were notified Monday that they too must close their doors.
Even ahead of that move, Coronavirus concerns had been depressing turnout at the casinos, McGarvey said.
He didn’t immediately have revenue figures to quantify how much of a drop in betting there’s been since Coronavirus concerns began prompting public health officials to encourage people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the outbreak.
The Gaming Control Board hasn’t released February revenue figures yet, but there was almost $31 million in sports bets placed on the Super Bowl alone.
Analysts have predicted that Pennsylvania could eventually challenge Nevada and New Jersey to become the nation’s biggest sports betting market.
“Pennsylvania’s momentum is growing,” Dustin Gouker, an analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com, said last month.
New Jersey’s sports wagering revenue came out last week, and the state’s handle for the month was less than $500 million for the first time since October, he said. With the sports leagues canceling “we’re in uncharted water” regarding how the sports books will look moving forward, he said.
In January, Pennsylvania casinos brought in almost $303 million in revenue, a 16.9 percent increase over the prior year. That includes slots, table games, online gambling, sports wagering and fantasy sports games.
The state’s move to close the casinos means that’s people will have to place their wagers online. But, as the bets offered on the FanDuel app show, for sports betting, there is still the problem of supply.
“The problem is that there’s nothing to bet on,” McGarvey said.