Consider this the first of many reminders that last season's Class 2A girls basketball state champion placed fourth in its division.
That's right. The Mount Carmel girls finished behind Bloomsburg, Loyalsock and Southern Columbia in Division II of the Heartland Athletic Conference before winning their last seven games in the pandemic-disrupted season.
What can you do with that nugget of information, besides perhaps win a dinner-table bet?
Well, it's more evidence that it's not how a team starts but how it finishes that counts.
The Red Tornadoes now have a significant rebuild at hand after graduating four starters, including three-time all-state post Dani Rae Renno.
Northumberland Christian, which went all the way to the Class A state semifinals, must replace a pair of league all-stars.
District 4 Class 4A runner-up Shamokin lost three of its top four scorers. So did District 4 Class A runner-up Lourdes Regional and District 3 Class A semifinalist Greenwood.
That's not to say any of those teams should be counted out before the season's first tip.
After all, Shikellamy started last season 4-12 and won a district championship.
Here is an overview of Valley girls basketball:
Heartland-I
The HAC's "big school" division will likely look much different, both on the court and in the standings.
In addition to new coaches at Selinsgrove and Shamokin, only one of the seven girls recognized as HAC-I first-team all-stars last season returned (Mifflinburg junior guard/forward Ella Shuck).
Defending champion Central Mountain graduated division MVP Avery Baker (13.0 ppg.) and Quinlynn McCann (11.0). Also, Wildcats freshman phenom guard Ava Renninger (13.8 ppg., 6.4 apg., 3.4 spg.) transferred to Archbishop Wood, the reigning Class 4A state champion.
That means the HAC-I title may up for grabs, with Selinsgrove appearing to have the best reach.
The Seals return the division's best and most experienced guard-post combo in seniors Avery DeFazio and Cierra Adams. Both girls averaged better than 9 points per game in their junior seasons, and the 5-foot-11 Adams flashed double-double potential. Forwards Emily Davis and Alyssa Latsha and guards Veronica Stanford and Haylee Nava are all established varsity contributors and invaluable pieces for new coach Aaron Ettinger.
Shikellamy, which beat Selinsgrove for the District 4 Class 5A crown, is perhaps the only team that can rival the Seals' experience. The Braves return virtually everyone but leading scorer Jordan Moten, but that stings less given Lew Dellegrotti's preference for winning with defense. Averi Dodge (8.3 ppg.) and Tori Scheller (7.3) both have double-digit upside, while senior classmates Emma Bronowicz and Melanie Minnier, as well as junior Paige Fausey, are roll-up-the-sleeves grinders.
Chris Venna will reap the benefits of former Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert giving youngsters good run on a veteran team last season. Junior swing players Desiree Michaels (6.0 ppg.) and Madison Lippay (5.0) could easily double their scoring averages as sophomore point guard Carly Nye (4.8 ppg., 1.8 apg.) continues to blossom.
Lewisburg may boast the league's best point guard in Sophie Kilbride, who broke out in an all-star sophomore season with 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals. She fits the mold of two recent Green Dragon greats at the position, Maria and Grace Kelleher. As the lone returning starter, Kilbride may have to do just as much heavy lifting as the 1,000-point-scoring sisters.
Danville, Midd-West and Mifflinburg are all eyeing improvement after sub-par seasons that were hampered by the three-week COVID pause in December. Each team returns a keystone in its leading scorer: the Ironmen's Ella DeWald (10.6), the Mustangs' Chloe Sauer (8.0 ppg.) and the Wildcats' Shuck (15.8) — all of whom are juniors.
Heartland-II
Mia Chapman, who injured her knee early in Mount Carmel's state final win, is the program's lone returning starter. However, the Red Tornadoes, as they always do, have reinforcements waiting in the wings.
Alyssa Reisinger played the best game of her sophomore year in the Class 2A title game (12 points, five rebounds, two assists off the bench), and she inherits the post from Renno. Jenna Pizzoli emerged as a perimeter threat with 16 3-pointers as a top sub, and fellow junior guards Katie and Rachel Witkoski also got good varsity run on a veteran team.
The problem for Mount Carmel is neither Bloomsburg (with MVP-in-waiting Madeline Evans), Loyalsock nor Southern Columbia is going away.
The Tigers, especially, are loaded with three HAC-II all-stars — Loren Gehret, Ally Griscavage and Ava Novak — and all-defensive team honoree Summer Tilllett. That quartet alone averaged 45.5 points and 26.1 rebounds for a team that gave Mount Carmel all it wanted in the district title game. New coach Kam Traugh, a three-sport standout in Southern's Class of 2004, will have all but the Susquehanna-bound Tillett for two seasons.
Warrior Run was hit hard by graduation, losing three of its top four scorers, two of whom — Sydney Hoffman (12.1 ppg.) and Gracy Beachel (10.3) — averaged double figures. Four-year starter Emily McKee (10.9 ppg., 9.0 rpg.), with 708 career points, could become the seventh 1,000-point scorer in program history, and third in five seasons. She stands to receive welcomed help from sophomore Alexis Hudson (4.5 ppg., 4.1 rpg.).
Phil Davis no doubt wishes he had Crystal Hamilton (9.2 ppg.) around to patrol the lane and continue Milton's upward trend. The Black Panthers won seven of 18 games last season, one more win in five fewer tries than 2019-20. They return a solid core of senior guards Kiersten Stork (7.4 ppg.) and Leah Walter (5.4), junior guard Mo Reiner (5.1) and sophomore forward Abbey Kitchen (4.4).
Tri-Valley League
The TVL did not crown a champion due to the uncertainly caused by the pandemic, but Susquenita and Upper Dauphin tied atop the league standings at 12-1 with what were senior-powered teams.
That could open the door for Greenwood, East Juniata or Line Mountain — who placed fourth through sixth, respectively — to make a title run this season.
The Wildcats lost their top three scorers from a year ago, including league all-stars Alli Crockett and Abby Taylor. Jordan Stroup, a junior guard, averaged 8.9 points through seven games last season before tearing an ACL. Her return to health — she sat out a few games for strategic rest during a third consecutive all-state field hockey season — would be vital.
The Tigers were also nicked by graduation, losing their top two scorers (Amara Brubaker and Alyssa Robinson). Cypress Feltman (6.9 ppg.) and Marissa Coudriet (5.3), both seniors, will be counted on to pick up the slack.
Line Mountain could be in the best shape to break through with the return of seniors Emily Gonsar (8.0 ppg.) and Terri Reichard (7.5), and junior post Hannah Ruohoniemi (6.5 rpg.). The Eagles closed the regular season with three consecutive wins to reach .500 before dropping a one-point district quarterfinal at Warrior Run.
Allegheny Christian Athletic Association
Several years ago, those involved with the Northumberland Christian program set their sights at competition beyond the ACAA. That vision has proven wildly successful, with the Warriors winning consecutive district championships and going 4-1 in state tournament play.
Graduation chipped away at the core of that success, but the team's heart and soul — two-time all-state guard Emily Garvin — and 6-foot-2 twins Anna and Emma Ulmer return for their senior year.
Garvin led the Warriors in scoring (16.4 ppg.), rebounding (7.9), steals (5.0) and assists (4.1) for the third season in a row. The Ulmer sisters also stuff the stat sheet, and they'll have ample opportunity to build upon similar averages around 7.5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.
Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Kailey Devlin did her best Garvin impersonation last season, leading the Lions in scoring (14.0 ppg.), rebounds (5.9), steals (3.4), assists (1.8) and blocks (1.9). Alyssa Canelo, a junior, and Alayna Smith, a sophomore, both of whom averaged about 3 points per game, return to bolster the ACAA runners-up.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
Central Mountain
Coach: Scott Baker, fourth season (23-41)
Classification: District 6 Class 5A
Last year: 17-3 overall, 11-1 HAC-I (first); lost to Hollidaysburg in district final
Key returnees: Reese Doyle, sr., F; Mia Kopysciansky, sr., G; Kiahna Jones, jr., F/C.
Rest of roster: Ashlee Andrews, sr., C; Silvia Anton-Garcia, jr., G; McKenzie Bubb, sr., F; Tara Mader, jr., G; Marisa Wheeler, jr., G; Danica Kelly, so., G/F; Rhiannon McCracken, so., F; Haleigh Peters, so., G; Keely Rohrbach, so., F/C; Morgan Temple, so., G/F; Iyonah Wells, so., G; Jaslyn Anderson, fr., G; Katelyn Bowman, fr., G; Ava Doyle, fr., G; Taylor Doyle, fr., G/F; Macy Plowman, fr., F; Josey Shultz, fr., G; Jacey Tripp, fr., C; Lena Walker, fr., G.
Danville
Coach: Wayne Renz, second season (4-12)
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 4-12 overall, 3-6 HAC-I (tie-sixth); lost to Shamokin in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Savannah Dowd, sr., F/C; Ella DeWald, jr., G/F; Maddie Sauers, jr., G/F.
Rest of roster: Trintity Willoughby, sr., G/F; Theresa Amarante, jr., G; Grace Everett, so., G; Hannah Flick, so., F/C; Lucy Pickle, so., G; Gracie Shultz, so., F; Brooke Woll, so., C/F; Hannah Hafer, fr., G; Breece Wilson, fr., F.
Jersey Shore
Coach: Darrin Bischof, seventh season (68-71)
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 3-15 overall, 2-10 HAC-I (tie-eighth)
Key returnees: Natalie Haight, sr., C; Sophia Kauffman, sr., F; Rachel Lorson, jr., F; Devon Walker, jr., G; Celia Shemory, G/F.
Rest of roster: Katrina King, jr., F; Rayne Herritt, so., G; Jocelyn McCracken, so., F/C; Paige Wheary, so., C; Peyton Dincher, fr., F; Isabella Fleegle, fr., G; Falasha Gallman, fr., F; Hannah Heaton, fr., F; Cailyn Schall, fr., G; Jaymison Stellfox, fr., C; Sophia Stover, fr., G.
Lewisburg
Coach: Brett Sample, fourth season (37-30)
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 13-6 overall, 9-3 HAC-I (tie-second); lost to Central Columbia in district semifinals
Key returnees: Anna Baker, sr.; Sophie Kilbride, jr.; Maddie Materne, jr.; Maddie Still, jr.
Rest of roster: Alyssa Coleman, sr.; Keeley Baker, jr.; Gracie Murphy, jr.; Sydney Bolinsky, so.; Erin Lowthert, so.; Faridah Aboueid, fr.; Caroline Blakeslee, fr.; Maria Bozella, fr.; Jillie Donner, fr.; Elsa Fellon, fr.; Kam Hoyt, fr.; Adisyn Wuerdeman, fr.
Midd-West
Coach: Erica Wagner, third season (6-35)
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 6-13 overall, 2-10 HAC-I (tie-eighth); lost to Lewisburg in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Carmyn Markley, sr.; Sage Phillips, sr.; Chloe Sauer, jr.
Rest of roster: Alyssa Heckman, so.; Emily Kline, so.; McKennin Voss, so.; Sara Walter, so.; Samantha Zechman, so.; Billie Batdorf, fr.; Alyssa Deubner, fr.; Mekenna Franquet, fr.; Lana Kratzer, fr.
Mifflinburg
Coach: Kris Shuck, third season (16-24)
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 5-11 overall, 4-8 HAC-I (tie-sixth)
Key returnees: Jenna Haines, sr., C; Alexis Scopelliti, sr., G; Avery Metzger, jr., G; Ella Shuck, jr., G/F.
Rest of roster: Marissa Allen, jr., F; Meg Shively, jr., G; Emma Hyder, so., G; Laine Martin, so., F; Zoey Martin, so., F; Julia Martin, fr., G; Natalie Osborne, fr., G; Jayda Tilghman, fr., G.
Selinsgrove
Coach: Aaron Ettinger, first season
Classification: District 4 Class 5A
Last year: 7-6 overall, 6-2 HAC-I (fourth); lost to Shikellamy in district final
Key returnees: Cierra Adams, sr., C; Emily Davis, sr., F; Avery DeFazio, sr., G; Veronica Stanford, sr., G; Alyssa Latsha, jr., F; Haylee Nava, jr., G.
Rest of roster: Mackenzie Bailor, sr., G/F; Lydia Geipel, sr., F; Hanna Presgraves, jr., G; Natalie Howell, so., F; Shaela Kruskie, so., G; Murphy O'Brien, so., F; Delaney Parker, so., G; Gillian Hackenberg, fr., G; Caydince McCarthy, fr., F; Erika Piepszowski, fr., F; Kristin Shaffer, fr., F.
Shamokin
Coach: Chris Venna, first season
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 11-6 overall, 9-3 HAC-I (tie-second); lost to Central Columbia in district final
Key returnees: Madison Lippay, jr., G/F; Desiree Michaels, jr., G/F; Carly Nye, so., G.
Rest of roster: Cassandra Drumheiser, jr., F/C; Kianna Lee, jr., G/F; Payten Puttmann, jr., F/C; Stephanie Rudy, jr., G/F; Mariah Vetovich, jr., G; Allyson Waugh, so., G/F; Abby Carpentier, fr., F; Kamryn Kramer, fr., G; Delilah Nazih, fr., F/C; Gabrielle Rapp, fr., G/F; Anastasia Wetzel, fr., F.
Shikellamy
Coach: Lew Dellegrotti, 16th season (192-159)
Classification: District 4 Class 5A
Last year: 5-13 overall, 4-7 HAC-I (fifth); district champion; lost to Bethlehem Catholic in state subregional
Key returnees: Emma Bronowicz, sr.; Averi Dodge, sr.; Melanie Minnier, sr.; Tori Scheller, sr.; Paige Fausey, jr.; Blaire Balestrini, so.; Allison Minnier, so.
Rest of roster: Martine Kristoffersen, sr.; Taylor Sees, sr.; Kiersten Strohecker, sr.; Lily Wiest, sr.; McKenzie Boyer, fr.; Natasha Kurtz, so.; Brandi Reyes, so.; Olivia Solomon, so.; Carley Harter, fr.; Nadia Smith, fr.
DIVISION II
Bloomsburg
Coach: John Wittman, 10th season (104-104)
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 18-2 overall, 9-1 HAC-II (first); lost to Loyalsock in district final
Key returnees: Olivia Hull, sr., F; Madeline Evans, jr., F/C; Brynna Zentner, so., G.
Rest of roster: Gracie Brosious, sr., G; Lydia Getty, sr., G; Hailey Kreisher, sr., G; Kaitlyn Shoemaker, sr., F; Courtney Shuman, sr., G; Maizy Aikey, jr., G/F; Madison Morris, jr., G; Alyssa Shuman, jr., G; Kendall Smith, jr., G/F; Madeline Devine, so., G/F, Cassie McGinley, so., G; Charly Schlauch, so.; Isabella Pistoia, fr.; Teagan Serrano, fr.
Central Columbia
Coach: Ryan Novak, fourth season (35-36)
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 12-10 overall, 5-8 HAC-II (tie-fifth); district champion; lost to Scranton Prep in state quarterfinals
Key returnees: Lindsey Bull, jr., G; Alyx Flick, jr., G; Emmie Rowe, jr., F; Madelyn Blake, so., G; Caitlyn Weatherill, so., G/F;
Rest of roster: Nora Fritz, sr., G; Jasmin Schlote, sr., C; Maggie Vandermark, sr., F; Samantha Kramer, jr., G/F; Anna Baccile, so., F; Avery Kissinger, so., F; Haley Moore, so., G; Keirstin Radzwich, so., F; Madison Radzwich, so., G; Haley Bull, fr., G; Macy Gearhart, fr., C; Gabby Hashagen, fr., F; Ava Klingerman, fr., G; Molly Minnig, fr., G; Erin Prezioso, fr., G.
Hughesville
Coach: Ryan Callahan, second year (7-12)
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 7-12 overall, 2-11 HAC-II (eighth); lost to Loyalsock in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Grace Pysher, jr., F; Breanna Bobak, so., G.
Rest of roster: Kayleigh Rooker, sr., G; Hailey Poust, jr., G; Hailey Sherwood, jr., F; Sara Stroup, jr., G; Loralie Bennett, so., F; Sophia Burns, so., C; Lilli Krause, so., G; Lucy Myers, so., F; Allison Anstadt, fr., F; Aubrey Hamm, fr., G; Alexis Kurzawa, fr., G; Maya Poust, fr., F; Ava Snyder, fr., G; Ava Swisher, fr., C.
Loyalsock
Coach: Curtis Jacobson, sixth season (105-30)
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 19-4 overall, 10-2 HAC-II (second); district champion; lost to Philadelphia West Catholic in state quarterfinals
Key returnees: Grace Baylor, sr., G/F; Rhandie Jessell, sr., G; Allyia Kennedy, sr., F/C; Mia Patterson, sr., G/F.
Rest of roster: Rylie French, sr., G; Hailey Berkheiser, jr., G/F; Ainsley Kennedy, jr., F; Imara Martin, jr., F; Isabella Dadzie, so., F; Chloe Kennedy, so., G; Anna Luxenberger, so., G; Madeline Luxenberger, so., G; Gabriella Mileto, so., G; Kathryn Ray, so., F; Kathryn Ryder, so., G; Rylie Brown, fr., G; Julianna Ellis, fr., F; Sofia Mileto, fr., G; Lauren O'Malley, fr., G/F.
Milton
Coach: Phil Davis, sixth season (30-78)
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 7-11 overall, 1-9 HAC-II (ninth); lost to Athens in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Kyla Rovenolt, sr., F; Kiersten Stork, sr., G; Leah Walter, sr., G; Morgan Reiner, jr., G; Brooklyn Wade, jr., F; Abby Kitchen, so., F.
Rest of roster: Jacklyn Hopple, sr., G; Kendall Fedder, jr., F; Kylie Wagner, jr., F; Talya Bardole, so., G; Lydia Crawford, so., G; Brianna Gordner, so., F; Autumn Heverly, so., F; Amelia Gainer, fr., G; Erin Hess, fr., G; Addyson Murray, fr., F; Camron Roush, fr., G; Kyleigh Snyder, fr., G; Nevaeh Strothers, fr., G.
Montoursville
Coach: Kevin Kurtz, second season (6-14)
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 6-14 overall, 5-8 HAC-II (tie-fifth); lost to Central Columbia in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Madalyn Adams, sr.; Shyanne Klemick, jr.; Alaina Marchioni, jr.; Maya Neiman, jr.; Sydnie Stone, jr.; Anna Baylor, so.; Madison Cohick, so.
Rest of roster: Valerie Badger, sr.; Kristen George, sr.; Kayla Bainbridge, jr.; Shyloh Klemick, jr.; Ashlynn Loe, jr.; Naomee Mallery, jr.; Drew Seese, jr.; Mahlon Yonkin, jr.; Reese Bainbridge, so.; Jordan Chamberlain, so.; Katelyn Good, so.; Nyla Kutney, so.; Madison Labatch, so.; Emma Wood, so.; Avery Cozzi, fr.; Danika Seese, fr.; Jillian Stone, fr.
Mount Carmel
Coach: Lisa Varano, 12th season (251-53)
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year: 19-5 overall, 8-3 HAC-II (fourth); district champion; Class 2A state champion
Key returnees: Mia Chapman, sr., G; Jenna Pizzoli, jr., F/G; Alyssa Reisinger, jr., F.
Rest of roster: Brynn Evert, sr., F; Desirae Mattis, sr., F; Karli Berkoski, jr., G; Shantael Smalls, jr., F; Sarah Sosky, jr., F; Katie Witkoski, jr., G; Rachel Witkoski, jr., G; Ava Chapman, so., G; Sydney Reed, so., G; Abby Klokis, fr., G; Lilly Mowery, fr., G; Ella O'Neal fr., F; Jessa Robert, fr., F; Ana Grace Renno, fr., F.
Southern Columbia
Coach: Kam Traugh, first year (30-42 in three seasons at Line Mountain, 2014-17)
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year: 16-5 overall, 9-3 HAC-II (third); lost to Mount Carmel in district final
Key returnees: Colby Bernhard, sr.; Mackenzie Palacz, sr.; Summer Tillett, sr.; Loren Gehret, jr.; Ally Griscavage, jr.; Ava Novak, jr.
Rest of roster: Myranda Malacusky, sr.; Cassidy Savitski, sr.; Emma Myers, jr.; Tasmiya Russell-King, jr.; Anesa Brown, so.; Elizabeth Hodder, so.; Gracie Keller, so.; Nauhtayaha Russell-King, so.; Amanda Strocko, so.; Addison Charnosky, fr.; Brooke Charnosky, fr.; Haley Conner, fr.; Linsey Donlan, fr.; Victoria Heffner, fr.; Tatum Klebon, fr.; Genevieve Madden, fr.; Aubree Malakoski, fr.; Ella Podgurski, fr.
Warrior Run
Coach: Rachael Herb, third season (24-19)
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 8-10 overall, 4-8 HAC-II (seventh); lost to Bloomsburg in district semifinals
Key returnees: Emily McKee, sr.; Alayna Wilkins, sr.; Alexis Hudson, so.
Rest of roster: Leah Grow, sr.;Abby Evans, jr.; Tora Kolstad, jr.; Peyton Meehan, jr.; Liana Dion, so.; Siena Dunkleberger, so.; Kelsey Hoffman, so; Leah Shaffer, so.; Lilly Wertz, so.; Ava Derr, fr.; Addy Ohnmeiss, fr.; Alivia Ritenour, fr.; Mallory Stover, fr.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
East Juniata
Coach: Travis Quici
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year: 9-7 overall, 7-6 TVL (fifth); lost to Mount Carmel in district quarterfinals
Roster: N/A.
Greenwood
Coach: Jeff Deitz
Classification: District 3 Class A
Last year: 8-8 overall, 6-5 TVL (fourth); lost to Harrisburg Christian in district semifinals
Key returnees: Sarah Pennay, sr., F; Ella Seiber, jr., G; Jordan Stroup, jr., G; Leah Ritzman, so., F.
Rest of roster: Anna Amosso Gaspare, sr., G; Katelyn Harp, sr., G; Nyssa Yoder, sr., G; Katelyn Crup, so., G; Maya Gantt, so., G; Sophia Jezewski, so., F/G; Jalicia Johnson, so., F; Isabel Amey, fr., F; Rebekah Brinser, fr., G; Ashlin Bucher, fr., F; Morgan Hale, fr., F; Grace Miller, fr., G; Sophie Myers, fr., G; Hannah Shiffer, fr., G; Makayla Shoop, fr., F/G.
Halifax
Coach: Kevin Steffen
Classification: District 3 Class 2A
Last year: 14-4 overall, 9-3 TVL (third); lost to Columbia in district semifinals
Key returnees: Samantha Manion, sr., F/C; Alyza Steinauer, sr., G/F; Caitlynn Wells, sr., G.
Rest of roster: Cylah Funk, jr., F; Miranda Nace, jr., G; Paetyn Eyester, so., G; Brianna Frederick, so., G; Abigail Harker, so., F/C; Ava Savage, so., F/C; Reagan Schultz, so., G; Cameron Zimmerman, so., F; Lily Crum, fr., F/C; Abigail Groy, fr., G; Madison Roland, fr., F; McKenna Vo, fr., G.
Juniata
Coach: Michael Smith
Classification: District 6 Class 3A
Last year: 3-16 overall, 3-12 TVL (seventh)
Key returnees: Mackenzie Bennett, sr., G; Talon Walton, sr., F; Shalelyn Armstrong, so., G; Haley Mummah, so., G/F; Ava Shearer, so., C;
Rest of roster: Anna Mae O'Brien, sr., G/F; Autumn Clark, jr., F; Mariska Beward, so., F; Regan Lowrey, fr., G; Kate Nace, fr., F.
Line Mountain
Coach: Ian Lundy
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 10-11 overall, 6-6 TVL (sixth); lost to Warrior Run in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Emily Gonsar, sr., G; Sage Hoover, sr., F; Jaya London, sr., F; Terri Reichard, sr., G; Kyleen Michael, jr., F; Hannah Ruohoniemi, jr., F; Elizabeth Spieles, jr., G.
Rest of roster: Brooke Barwick, so., G; Madelyn Brown, so., F; Sophia Coller, so., F; Sierra Klinger, so., G; Kiera Leitzel, so., G/F; Kyleigh Masser, so., G; Kaitlyn Kline, fr., G; Pratvi Patel, fr., F.
Millersburg
Coach: Craig Hale
Classification: District 3 Class 2A
Last year: 4-10 overall, 2-9 TVL (eighth)
Roster: N/A.
Newport
Coach: Frank Karli
Classification: District 3 Class 2A
Last year: 1-19 overall, 1-15 TVL (ninth)
Key returnees: Sidney Daniels, sr.; Paige Goerman, jr.; Clarie Weidenhammer, jr.; Ella Weidenhammer, jr.
Rest of roster: Jessica Fleisher, sr.; Zander Foltz, sr.; Lillian Hoover, sr.; Emily Mayeresky, sr.; Lillian Otstott, sr.; Olivia Valentine, sr.; Jillian Harner, jr.; Gianna Harrison, jr.; Bailey Kuhn, jr.; Bryanna Kuhn, jr.; Alexis Otstott, jr.; Molly Wright, jr.; Raven Hemperly, so.; Leah Huss, so.; Jordan Knouse, so.; Lillian Plank, so.; Katelyn Sanders, so.; Brooke Arnold, fr.; Makenna Buffington, fr.; Naia Caudle, fr.; Mikayla Deiter, fr.; Kathryn Ebling, fr.; Adison Geer, fr.; Lily Jenkins, fr.; Kennedy Ruggles, fr.; Adalynn Smith, fr.
Susquenita
Coach: Blaine Leonard
Classification: District 3 Class 3A
Last year: 16-4 overall, 12-1 TVL (tie-first); lost to Lancaster Mennonite in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Mady Fleisher, jr., G; Grace Flickinger, jr., F/C; Sam Wechsler, jr., G.
Rest of roster: Elizabeth Jones, jr., F/C; Hailey Lingle, jr., G; Leah Allewelt, so., F/C; Candace Edwards, so., G/F; Emma Eicher, so., G/F; Ryleigh Prinz, so., F; Lauren Schoppy, so., C; Brye Wojcik, so., G; Esther Feltenberger, fr., G; Ayahna Fleisher, fr., G; Alanah Nickel, fr., F; Lexi Rahn, fr., G; Tierney Stuempfle, fr., F/C.
Upper Dauphin
Coach: Richard Hoffman
Classification: District 3 Class 3A
Last year: 16-4 overall, 12-1 TVL (tie-first); lost to York Catholic in district semifinals
Key returnees: Tania Hall, sr.; Maddin Grow, jr.; Kara Rupp, jr.; Gracie Griffiths, so.
Rest of roster: Paetyn Hoffman, jr.; Faith Wright, jr.; Ella Bellis-Williard, so.; Emilee Deibert, so.; Samantha Kran, so.; Mazie Bingaman, fr.; Ella Griffiths, fr.; Kasey Weibley, fr.;
ALLEGHENY CHRISTIAN ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
EAST DIVISION
Juniata Christian
Coach: Jim Tusing
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 8-11 overall; lost to Northumberland Christian in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Peyton Burd, jr.; Lindsey Glick, jr.; Rachel Sheaffer, jr.; Olivia Tusing, jr.; Erin Sheaffer, so.
Rest of roster: Reanna Hoover, sr.; Emily Sheaffer, jr.; Aleshia Stauffer, jr.; Jenna Glick, so.; Morgan Hoover, so.; Annika Martin, so.; Abby Warner, so.; Reagan Burd, fr.; Rachel Zeiders, fr.
Meadowbrook Christian
Coach: Shane Devlin
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 12-11 overall, 6-2 ACAA East (second); ACAA runner-up; lost to North Penn-Liberty in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Alyssa Canelo, jr., G; Ellie Swieigard, jr., F; Kailey Devlin, so., G/F; Audrey Millett, so., G; Alayna Smith, so., F.
Rest of roster: Emily Baney, jr., F; Madison McNeal, jr., G; Emma George, fr., F; Beth Glowcheski, fr., F; Cassidy Miller, fr., F; Addison Nevius, fr., F/G; Olivia Reed, fr., F; Vivian Shallcross, fr., G; Grace Skjoldal, fr., G.
Northumberland Christian
Coach: Jeff Ulmer
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 22-4 overall, 5-0 ACAA East (first); ACAA champion; district champion; lost to Jenkintown in state semifinals
Key returnees: Emily Garvin, sr., G/F; Anna Ulmer, sr., F; Emma Ulmer, sr., F.
Rest of roster: Allison Miller, sr., F; Kendra Schoeppner, sr., G; Jenika Krum, jr., G; Emily McCahan, jr., F; Caryssa Ressler, jr., F; Eden Daku-Treas, so., G; Kara Wilhelm, so., F; Aubrie Hostetter, fr., G.
SCHUYLKILL INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC LEAGUE
DIVISION II
Lourdes Regional
Coach: Mike Klembara, 40th season (710-302 at Lourdes from 1969-76 & 1989-2021; 741-346 in 42 seasons overall, including 31-44 at Hazleton from 1978-81)
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 16-9 overall, 8-5 SIAL-II; lost to Northumberland Christian in district final
Key returnees: Leah Kosmer, so.; Paityn Moyer, so.; Masie Reed, so.
Rest of roster: Gabriella Coleman, jr.; Alyssa Drumheiser, jr.; Victoria Lindemuth, jr.; Chloe Rishel, jr.; Kaiden Chikotas, so.; Cassidy Grimes, so.; Anna Keer, fr.