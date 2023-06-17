LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Country Club features two of the longest par-3 holes in U.S. Open history. On Saturday, it also had the shortest.
The 15th hole played at 81 yards, supplanting the seventh hole at Pebble Beach, which played at 92 yards in 2010 in the final round.
“I’m the happiest man alive that I hit that green,” said Bryson DeChambeau, who got a par. “With my wedge game and how fast I can move a golf club, I’m super happy that I was able to control the distance.”
Most were happy to take par and move on by aiming a little left of the flag toward the middle of the green and trying to get to spin down the slope.
Of the 65 players Saturday, there were only 11 birdies. There were 49 pars, five bogeys and a double bogey by Brooks Koepka.
“I think most of the par 3s you’re kind of happy with par on this course. It’s different. It’s interesting,” said Shane Lowry, who was at even par for the tournament.
The 15th had three holes-in-one during the first two days. Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns both aced it Thursday when it was playing at 124 yards. Matt Fitzpatrick followed Friday from 115 yards
Through three rounds, it is the fifth-easiest hole with a 2.820 scoring average.
Playing along
LACC Director of Golf Tom Gardner played as a marker for Ryan Fox, who went out as the first competitor of the day.
Gardner was asked early in the week by USGA managing director Jeff Hall to be a marker if an odd number of players made the cut. He found out Friday night while driving to a cocktail party that he would be needed.
“I’m not a competitor, but to be able to say that I got to play a U.S. Open setup on the weekend and see what it’s like and see the energy of the crowd and see the pins and the firmness and the rough and everything that goes along with it, I can’t really describe it,” Gardner said.
Gardner, who had LACC Head Golf Pro Rory Sweeney as his caddie, received plenty of cheers from club members throughout the round, especially when he teed off on the first hole and walking up the 18th fairway.
Fox shot a 1-under 69 and was 1 over for the tournament.