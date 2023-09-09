The Daily Item
The Jersey Shore School District released a statement Saturday morning about its football player injured in Friday night’s 21-21 tie with Selinsgrove at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
The statement said in part that the player was currently in the hospital, and there is no further word on the student’s condition at this time, but the family has requested thoughts and prayers from (the) school community.
They also thanked Selinsgrove School District’s coaches, players, staff and administration for their support on the field and off since the incident.
The Seals and Bulldogs were tied with 11.8 seconds left in the game, when Jersey Shore called timeout to force Selinsgrove to punt the ball back to them. The Jersey Shore player went down near the end of the timeout.
After nearly 20 minutes of treatment, the schools decided to end the game, and call it tie.