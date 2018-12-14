SOUTH BEND — Linebacker Drue Tranquill and center Sam Mustipher both could’ve entered the NFL Draft a season ago.
Both had successful on-field careers at Notre Dame and would have had a shot at being drafted.
Both came back, though, knowing the opportunity that awaited them. Now, Tranquill and Mustipher will lead their respective units into the Irish’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
“I made the decision to come back knowing that we had the pieces. It was just about the execution,” Tranquill said.
“When you talk to all the fifth-year guys, I’m sure they’d all agree. We came back because we realized the type of family we have on this football team,” Mustipher said. “For this to happen for us is pretty awesome.”
Tranquill and Mustipher have been through it all in their time in South Bend. Both were on the 2016 team that went 4-8 — a low point for the program under coach Brian Kelly.
“In 2016, we failed to execute in the fourth quarter and lost a lot of football games. In college football, it comes down to technique and fundamentals and executing the game plan,” Tranquill said. “At Notre Dame, you’re always going to have talented athletes. It’s a matter of guys going out on defense, 11 as one, and executing.”
They’ve executed a lot better in the past two seasons, posting a 22-3 record since the start of the 2017 season. Both Tranquill and Mustipher are captains on the team, along with two graduate seniors — offensive guard Alex Bars and punter Tyler Newsome. To have a chance to win Notre Dame’s first football national championship since 1988 is all they could’ve asked for.
“We’ve had our ups and downs throughout our time here, but you couldn’t write a better script than this,” Mustipher said.
Clemson consistency
Notre Dame will have its hands full when it takes on No. 2 Clemson on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl.
Clemson has asserted itself as one of the premiere college football programs under coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers are 114-30 under Swinney since he took over halfway through the 2008 season. After going 4-3, 9-5 and 6-7 in his first three seasons, Swinney has led Clemson to a 95-15 record. The Tigers have appeared in four straight College Football Playoffs and won the national championship in 2016.
“The consistency (Swinney) has shown has been amazing. He’s just built a really strong culture of success and winning,” Kelly said. “They’ve kept their players in their program. You don’t see a lot of guys leaving early. That environment, that culture is one where guys don’t get up and leave early. That says a lot to what he’s built.”
Kelly then stated his real reason why Clemson has been so successful these past four years.
“He’s only played us once,” Kelly joked.
Tagovailoa-Amosa update
Notre Dame hasn’t sustained many major injuries this season, as the only opening-night starter to not start the season finale against USC was offensive guard Alex Bars.
A key role player along the defensive line, though, has been out since Week 1. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa — the cousin of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — broke his foot in the victory over Michigan. The injury was scheduled to keep him out for 10 weeks, but Tagovailoa-Amosa hasn’t played since then.
Kelly said before the USC game the 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman had just started training. With bowl practices now underway, Kelly was able to give a clearer update on if Tagovailoa-Amosa will suit up against Clemson.
“He’s not in any football shape. He’s moving around fine,” Kelly said. “I think we’ll get him ready to compete, but we’re going to need all three weeks to get him back into football conditioning.
“He’s going to need these three weeks of football-related activities to give us 15, 20 really good plays. And I think he’s capable of doing that.”
Tagovailoa-Amosa played in all 13 games in 2017, recording 12 tackles.