The Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maya Dodson had 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season, as No. 20 Notre Dame held on to beat No. 3 North Carolina State 69-66 Tuesday night.
No. 4 Louisville 69, Miami 66
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kianna Smith had 21 points, and Olivia Cochran scored the go-ahead basket as Louisville outlasted Miami.
No. 12 Georgia Tech 59, Duke 46
DURHAM, N.C. — Lorela Cubaj had 15 points and seven rebounds, Eylia Love added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Georgia Tech beat Duke.
No. 19 Oregon 72, Arizona State 58
EUGENE, Ore. — Te-Hina Paopao had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Oregon beat Arizona State.