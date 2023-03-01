The Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan each scored 20 points as Notre Dame won longtime coach Mike Brey’s final home game with an 88-81 win over No. 25 Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz each added 14 points as the Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Brey, who is stepping down at season’s end and received warm ovations from the crowd before and after the game, improving to 315-76 at Purcell Pavilion over 23 years as Notre Dame coach.
Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and Nike Sibande all scored 19, and Blake Hinson added 15 points and 13 rebounds, for the Panthers (21-9, 14-5), who entered with wins in eight of their last nine games. Pitt was playing its first game since moving into the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years.
No. 2 Alabama 90, Auburn 85, OT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points, Brandon Miller made the clinching free throws with six seconds left, and Alabama rallied from a 17-point deficit before beating archrival Auburn.
The Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1 Southeastern Conference) clinched outright their second regular-season SEC title in three years but continued to live on the edge over a troubling eight days that included courtroom revelations in a capital murder trial.
Miller rebounded teammate Jaden Bradley’s missed dunk and drew a foul, making both free throws. Noah Clowney had blocked KD Johnson’s layup attempt on the other end.
The Tigers (19-11, 9-8), who had three key players foul out, couldn’t close it out after leading almost the entire way in regulation. They were up 17 with under 11 minutes left.
No. 11 Kansas State 85, Oklahoma 69
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Desi Sills flirted with a triple-double in his Bramlage Coliseum farewell, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell also had big senior send-offs, and Kansas State held on to beat Oklahoma.
Sills finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Johnson had 16 points, and Nowell added 11 points and 10 assists, helping the Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) snap a three-game skid against the Sooners.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin also scored 19 points for Kansas State, which led by as many as 20 early in the second half before the Sooners (14-16, 4-13) made a late run to get within 75-65 with just under 2 minutes to go.
That’s when the Sooners’ Tanner Groves was ejected for clocking Sills with a flying elbow. The transfer from Arkansas State proceeded to make both of his foul shots, allowing the Wildcats to put the game away.
No. 14 UConn 88, DePaul 59
HARTFORD, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead five UConn players in double figures, and the Huskies closed out their home schedule in emphatic style.
Andre Jackson filled up the stat sheet for Connecticut (23-7, 12-7 Big East) with 11 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Tristen Newton added 12 points for the Huskies, who have won four straight and seven of eight.
Nick Ongenda tied a career high with 17 points for DePaul (9-21, 3-16), which has lost 11 in a row.
No. 19 Xavier 94, No. 20 Providence 89
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Souley Boum scored a season-high 33 points, and Colby Jones added 29 to help Xavier beat Providence, and clinch the second seed in the Big East Tournament.
Ed Croswell scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, and Bryce Hopkins also scored 17 for Providence, which cut a 22-point first-half deficit to two in the second half.
Down six points in the final minute, Hopkins had his putback blocked by Jack Nunge. Boum hit a pair of free throws to ice it and finish one point short of his career high.
It was the Friars’ first loss at home in 16 games this season.
Ohio State 73, No. 21 Maryland 62
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Ohio State finish its home schedule with a win over Maryland.
Ohio State jumped ahead after Maryland led 4-2 in the opening two minutes thanks to a 12-0 run, and the Buckeyes didn’t give up their lead the rest of the way.
Maryland faced a 15-point deficit with less than four minutes remaining, then Don Carey went on an 8-0 run to pull the Terrapins within 67-60 with 1:34 left.
Ohio State went 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 70 seconds, and the Terrapins missed their final three shots as both teams went without a field goal in the last two-plus minutes of the game.
Vanderbilt 68, No. 23 Kentucky 66
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jordan Wright hit a go-ahead fall-away jumper in the lane with 2.6 seconds remaining to finish with 23 points, and Vanderbilt topped Kentucky for its first win at Rupp Arena since January 2007.
The surging Commodores (17-13, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) earned their seventh win in eight games, and are 7-3 since losing to Kentucky 69-53 last month in Nashville. They trailed 26-21 late in the first half before leading 34-30 at halftime and 46-35 early in the second before withstanding Kentucky’s rally for a 66-64 advantage with 1:10 left on Oscar Tshiebwe’s layup.
Wright answered with a drive from the right wing to tie the game with 42 seconds left, and Tyrin Lawrence grabbed Antonio Reeves’ missed jumper with 20 seconds left. Wright got free just inside the free throw line, stopped and fell back with the game winner.