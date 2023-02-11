ALLENTOWN — Ava Novak drilled four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 28 points, while classmate Loren Gehret closed in on the 1,000 point mark for her career in Southern Columbia's 69-49 win over Executive Education on Saturday.
Novak, Gehret and Alli Griscavage combined for 65 of Southern's (11-9) 69 points. Gehret added 23 points and Griscavage added 14.
Southern Columbia 69, Executive Education 49
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (11-9) 69
Ella Podgurski 1 0-0 2; Alli Griscavage 5 4-4 14; Tatum Klebon 1 0-0 2; Loren Gehret 6 11-12 23; Ava Novak 11 2-2 28. Totals 24 17-18 69.
3-point goals: Novak 4.
Did not score: Rachel Weikel, Lucy McClay, Maddie Yost.
EXECUTIVE EDUCATION (11-8) 40
Melody Robinson 1 2-2 4; Eliana Martinez 0 0-1 0; Amaya Moore 2 0-0 4; Zuleyka Leon 3 2-2 8; Neoshe Perez 6 0-5 12; Tiana Coley 8 1-2 21. Totals 20 5-13 49.
3-point goals: Coley 4.
Did not score: Minty Helb, Kayce Rocksteath, Nia Brown.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;19;11;18;21 — 69
Executive Education;11;13;14;11 — 49