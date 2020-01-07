COAL TOWNSHIP — Tyler Novak had a career night Monday.
Lourdes Regional needed all 26 of the sophomore's points.
Novak helped propel the host Red Raiders to a 62-55 nonconference boys basketball victory over Northumberland Christian.
Hunter Reed and Nick deManincor added 12 points apiece for the Red Raiders (2-9), who halted a three-game slide. Novak also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and matched teammate Casen Sandri with four assists.
Jack Garvin recorded a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) to lead Norry Christian (4-6), which led 31-28 at halftime.
The Red Raiders trailed 33-28 early in the third quarter when Novak stamped his imprint on a timely 9-0 outburst by finding deManincor for a bucket at the rim, then scoring seven straight points on a back-door layup, a 3-pointer from well out on the right wing and a jumper from the right edge of the free-throw line.
“It settles me down a lot (when I hit my first shot),” said Novak, who was 6-for-9 from the floor after the break and 10-of-17 overall. “Makes me feel more comfortable.”
Lourdes led 37-33 after the run.
The Red Raiders also altered their defensive approach, using an extended 3-2 zone so deep looks from Aaron Knauss and David King would be contested.
“It was big, because they’re two good players, especially Knauss. He’s a really good player,” James Sandri said of the defensive adjustment. “They’re good players and you cannot give them open looks, because they’re going to knock them down.“
Northumberland Christian coach Jeremiah Bennett said: “The 3-2 hurt us,”
The Red Raiders’ lead grew to as many as seven (43-36) on a putback by Reed, but Northumberland Christian uncorked a 7-0 run of its own that had the Warriors even with 18.3 to go in the third when Knauss sank two free throws.
deManincor’s 3-pointer just before the horn put the Red Raiders ahead to stay.
Still up six (58-52) with less than a minute to play following deManincor’s score off Sandri’s over-the-top inbounds pass, the Warriors didn’t go quietly as Garvin buried a 3-pointer from the right wing that made it a one-possession game.
Lourdes could have stretched its lead, but deManincor and Novak both missed free throws, and Norry Christian had a chance to tie it when Garvin rose up for a 3-ball. However, Mike Keer partially blocked the shot and Novak snared the rebound. When Garvin tackled Novak, an intentional foul was called.
Novak buried both free throws to stretch the lead to five (60-55), then hit two more on the ensuing possession when he was fouled again with 2.1 seconds showing.
“Let’s build on it and go forward,” said Sandri. “We’re going to enjoy it for the rest of the night, but when it hits midnight we’re going to start working for tomorrow.”
LOURDES REGIONAL 62, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 55
Northumberland Christian (4-6) 55
Jack Garvin 8 1-4 18; Jackson Kelly 4 1-2 10; David King 1 0-0 3; Aaron Knauss 5 2-2 15; Justin Ross 1 4-4 6; Cole Knauss 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 8-12 55.
3-point goals: A.Knauss 3, Garvin, Kelly, King, C.Knauss.
Did not score: Luke Snyder.
Lourdes Regional (2-9) 62
Casen Sandri 2 0-0 4; Nick deManincor 5 1-3 12; Tyler Novak 10 4-7 26; Mike Keer 3 0-0 6; Hunter Reed 4 4-8 12; Maxwell Reiprish 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 9-18 62.
3-point goals: Novak 2, deManincor.
Did not score: Chris Feudale, Elliott Dobson, Joey Nguyen.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian`22`9`12`12 — 55
Lourdes Regional`18`10`18`16 — 62