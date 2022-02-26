MONTOURSVILLE — Relief might have been the biggest emotion Ava Novak felt Saturday, as the junior made her return to the Southern Columbia lineup for a District 4 Class 2A semifinal.
Novak made a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers, completed another three-point play and helped the Tigers erase an early 11-point deficit on their way to a 56-35 win over Northeast Bradford.
“Sitting out the (Heartland Athletic Conference tournament final) and the first game of districts was tough because I really wanted to get in and help,” said Novak, who sprained her ankle in a HAC tournament semifinal. “The team played so well without me. We’re always a strong team. We have so many strong players.”
The Tigers (24-1) will face South Williamsport for the district title.
Alli Griscavage scored 17 points, and Summer Tillett and Loren Gehret finished with 10 points each. Novak's performance in the second quarter was what changed the game. Northeast Bradford jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter. Novak scored 11 of her 15 points in the second quarter, as Southern Columbia turned its deficit into a 28-25 halftime lead.
“I came in knowing I had to keep the intensity up,” Novak said. “The (3-pointers) are good. Each bucket brings up the momentum, but those get the crowd and add to the plays that come after it.”
What came after the second quarter was a Southern Columbia defensive effort that limited the Panthers to 10 second-half points. Northeast Bradford made only three field goals over the final two quarters.
“We saw film on Northeast Bradford and knew they could shoot the 3,” Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh said. “We switched up the defense ,so they couldn’t get set. Our girls weren’t getting around the screens quick enough. We wanted to pressure them, and we got some turnovers off of it.”
As the defense took over, the Tigers started to pound the ball inside offensively. Griscavage scored eight points, and Tillett added six in the third quarter.
“We finally started getting the ball inside more,” Griscavage said. “They couldn’t really guard me. I had strength on her, and I just kept pounding it in until they tried to stop it.”
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 56, NORTHEAST BRADFORD 35
Northeast Bradford (20-4) 35
Kate O’Conner 2 0-0 4; Kayleigh Thoman 4 2-3 12; Alena Beebe 5 2-2 17; Julia Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-5 35.
3-point goals: Beebe 5, Thoman 2.
Did not score: Lani Thomas, Emma Neuber, Lillie Maynard, Maisie Neuber.
Southern Columbia (23-1) 56
Cassidy Savitski 1 0-0 2; Alli Griscavage 8 1-2 17; Summer Tillett 4 2-2 10; Loren Gehret 3 3-6 10; Ava Novak 5 2-3 15; Colby Bernhard 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-14 56.
3-point goals: Novak 3, Gehret.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Tatum Klebon.
Score by quarters
Northeast Bradford;19;6;5;5 — 35
Southern Columbia;8;20;17;11 — 56