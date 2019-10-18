We’ve only had one forfeit this season — last week with Millersburg forfeiting its game with Susquenita — however, it’s becoming a problem in other parts of the state.
Pennsylvania Football News said earlier this week by their count there have been 23 forfeits across the state so far this season, including schools like Phillipsburg-Osceola and Marion Catholic which cancelled the rest of its season earlier this week.
I think we’re coming to a tipping point in high school football, especially in smaller-school football. I wonder what can be done to solve the problems.
Some schools on the New York-Pennsylvania border — on the New York side — have opted for eight-man football as did Perkiomen, Delaware County Christian, the Valley Forge Military Academy and Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania.
Another way schools have combated numbers problems in Pennsylvania and New York is through cooperative agreements where two school districts will field a single football team. An example is Ridgway/Johnsburg in Elk County.
Most of the loss in football numbers comes from the fears of concussions and various head injuries.
However, I’m wondering if the other problem with high school football is that it didn’t get in front of the narrative surrounding head injuries. Not that I’m going all Merril Hoge on people, but in 2019, I feel safe in saying high school football is safer than it’s ever been.
The biggest plus of the concussion problems in football was that it forced everybody to get educated and look for steps to keep kids safe — although sports like football will never be truly completely safe.
The new technology in helmets, more emphasis on not hitting during the preseason, and other steps have been huge. Coaches and trainers are much more cognizant of concussions. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a kid get his bell rung, miss two plays and run right back into the game.
High school football hasn’t been great at getting that message across. It’s certainly reflected in the numbers at schools around the area.
Gone are the days when a school like Selinsgrove had 60 kids on its roster with sophomores through seniors, and didn’t need most of its freshmen to fill out a varsity roster.
However, I think if high school football can improve its messaging and show parents how much safer the game has become over the past 8-10 years, numbers will rise.
***
I had an amusing conversation with Tom Gravish, the Jersey Shore coach, last Friday night after the Bulldogs victory over Lewisburg. I asked him how his team handled the loss to Southern Columbia the week before and the veteran coach got fired up.
When it comes to winning and losing, rationality doesn’t always enter into things. So Gravish was a little annoyed with people around Jersey Shore, who thought the Bulldogs had some sort of moral victory against the Tigers when they scored on Southern Columbia’s first-team defense in the Bulldogs’ 56-14 loss on October 3.
“Maybe we were feeling too good about ourselves. People in the community were telling them, maybe they did a couple of good things against Southern Columbia,” Gravish said. “We lost. We lost to Southern Columbia. Going into the game, we thought we were going to win the game. That was the mindset. That didn’t work out because Southern Columbia is a fabulous football team.”