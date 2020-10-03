COAL TOWNSHIP — If Henry Hynoski isn't careful, he might have a wide-open passing offense on his hands.
Shamokin's third-year coach — one of the state's most prolific rushers while playing at Southern Columbia, and a world champion fullback for the N.Y. Giants — watched sophomore Brett Nye throw for nearly 350 yards and four touchdowns in three quarters Friday to rally the Indians past Shikellamy.
Shamokin scored six consecutive touchdowns after falling behind by 13 points, and posted its third consecutive win, 41-20 over the Braves at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
"We had confidence, even down 13-0," said Nye, who was 14-for-19 for 348 yards in a breakout performance. "We had confidence because we know we can play our game and still win."
The Indians' game under Hynoski had been an emphasis on establishing the run game with an aspiration for balance. Friday they made game-breaking plays through the air, starting with a 44-yard scoring strike from Nye to senior Billy Delbaugh in the final minute of the first quarter that sparked a 41-0 run.
Nye hooked up with the first-year varsity receiver Delbaugh six times for 170 yards, including touchdowns covering 44, 11 and 68 yards in the first half.
"It was blown assignments," said Shikellamy first-year coach Jim Keiser. "We're supposed to jam (Delbaugh) up, and we didn't touch him twice. Just dumb mistakes."
Too often for the Braves' liking, Indians receivers ran wide open in the secondary. Even running back Aaron Frasch — after opening the game with a 38-yard off-tackle run — caught four passes for 116 yards, with three receptions covering at least 27 yards. And at 6-feet, 175 pounds, Frasch was difficult to miss.
"Our running backs, they create great windows to open up our pass game," said Nye. "So I don't have to throw many tight throws, but when I do I try my best and I know my receivers will come down with it."
Shikellamy (1-3) pressured the Indians with a five-receiver set, spreading the field for quarterback Drew Balestrini to rush for a team-high 71 yards. Balestrini also passed for 110 yards, including the game's first score on a 68-yard toss down the middle of the field to Duncan Weir.
The Braves' John Peifer stripped the ball from a Shamokin receiver on the ensuing series, setting up a 61-yard scoring drive. Balestrini ran four times for all 61 yards, including a scintillating 26-yard gain on third-and-10 when he broke free of Ian Paul's tackle attempt. He used Davis Marshall's seal block to run 19 yards for a 13-0 lead with 2:22 left in the first quarter.
"We're down to our ninth lineman, and they stepped up and I thought they did a great job. They played with heart tonight, and that's all I can ask," said Keiser. "If we can get some consistent line play, we've got some playmakers. We've just got to give them some room to get out there."
Delbaugh beat single coverage for his 44-yard TD reception in the final minute of the quarter, then broke two tackles on a 14-yard gain to set up a 2-yard Frasch TD.
Shamokin's Collin Seedor made a diving interception midway through the second quarter, and the Indians followed with a 74-yard drive. Frasch got open for a 52-yard catch across midfield, before Delbaugh held a 11-yard slant between two Braves for an 11-yard score. With 45 seconds left in the half, Delbaugh ran past a defender for a 68-yard TD, finishing the half with 149 receiving yards.
The Indians went up 41-13 in the third quarter. Tight end Micah Miller caught a 38-yard pass down the middle of the field and ran out of a tackle to score. Max Madden — who rushed for a game-high 130 yards (96 after halftime) — capped Shamokin's scoring with a 5-yard run.
Shikellamy ended a 13-minute span between first downs early in the fourth quarter, and scored on Gage Wolfe's 26-yard bolt with 8:32 to play.
SHAMOKIN 41, SHIKELLAMY 20
Shikellamy (1-3)`13`0`0`7 — 20
Shamokin (3-1)`7`21`13`0 — 41
Scoring summary
First quarter
Shik-Duncan Weir 68 pass from Drew Balestrini (kick blocked), 6:42
Shik-Balestrini 9 run (Jon Gittens kick), 2:22
Sham-Billy Delbaugh 44 pass from Brett Nye (Carson Ososkie kick), 0:48.4
Second quarter
Sham-Aaron Frasch 2 run (Ososkie kick), 8:24
Sham-Delbaugh 11 pass from Nye (Ososkie kick), 3:16
Sham-Delbaugh 68 pass from Nye (Ososkie kick), 45.3
Third quarter
Sham-Micah Miller 38 pass from Nye (kick failed), 5:06
Sham-Max Madden 5 run (Ososkie kick), 0:15.1
Fourth quarter
Shik-Gage Wolfe 26 run (Gittens kick), 8:32
STATISTICS
`Shik`Sham
First downs`8`23
Rushes-net yards`28-131`44-203
Passing yardage`110`348
Comp-Att-Int`5-12-1`14-19-0
Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-3
Penalties-yards`2-10`5-46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini 13-71, TD; Gage Wolfe 2-26, TD; Coltyn Sempko 6-26; Duncan Weir 1-6; Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 1-4; Ethan Turber-Ortiz 3-0; Elijah Fernandez 2-(-2). Shamokin: Max Madden 24-130, TD; Aaron Frasch 9-66; Ian Paul 7-5; Collin Bozza 1-2; Tyler Whary 1-1; Wade Alleman 1-0; Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Shikellamy: Balestrini 5-12-1, 110 yds., TD. Shamokin: Nye 14-19-0, 348 yds., 4 TDs.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: John Peifer 2-18; Weir 1-68, TD; Connor Fitzgerald 1-21; Sempko 1-3. Shamokin: Billy Delbaugh 6-170, 3 TDs; Frasch 4-116; Ryder Zulkowski 2-11; Micah Miller 1-38, TD; Paul 1-13.