Shamokin High School senior Brett Nye is a determined quarterback who led his team through a successful season, Shamokin football coach and former NFL player, Henry Hynoski said.
Nye was injured in the second week of his final season with the Indians, but Hynoski said the quarterback fought hard to get back out on the field.
“He was hurt in week two with a fairly significant injury, but he battled and came back better than ever,” the coach said. “He had grit and was committed to the team. He could’ve just turned it in and looked toward the future, but he worked his way back on the field.”
Nye’s dedication to the Shamokin team goes all the way back to when he was just four years old, the athlete said. “I started playing football when I was four with the Little Indians. Then I played in junior high and worked my way up to the high school team,” Nye said.
Nye’s dedication to his team, his academic success — including a 4.0 GPA — and his efforts to better the community are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Nye’s hard work during practice shows when it comes to game time, Hynoski said. “From day one, he was a coach’s dream. He has all the physical tools to be a successful quarterback and that shows on the field,” he said.
Hard work and dedication are characteristics that have greatly contributed to his success, according to the quarterback. “I’m hard-working and dedicated. When I put my mind to something, I will accomplish it, whether it’s in the classroom or athletics,” he said. “I will work until I achieve whatever it is. I put in the time.”
With 14 years on the football field under his belt, Nye has plenty of memories to look back on. He said his favorite happened just a few years ago, during his sophomore year.
“During my sophomore year, I came close to breaking the school passing record,” Nye said.
During a game against Shikellamy, Nye threw almost 350 yards for four touchdowns in three quarters. Shamokin defeated the Shikellamy 41-20.
Nye is also a member of the Shamokin basketball team as well as the track and field team.
Hynoski said that though Nye’s play on the field is exceptional, it’s not the most impressive thing about him.
“The most impressive things about him are his intangibles,” he said. “He is a leader and role model. He has work ethic and desire. He is a true leader in all capacities.”
As a senior, Nye said he is maintaining a blanched schedule and trying to excel wherever possible. He is currently taking an Advanced Placement course as well as a college course at Luzerne County Community College.
Nye is a four-time class President, the President of the Varsity Club, the Secretary of the Students Against Bullying Club, as well as a member of the National Honor Society, B.E.S.T. Club, Science Club, F.I.O.S. Club, and the Student Council.
With an already busy schedule, Nye said he tries to get involved in the community as much as possible.
“The Future Innovators of Shamokin Club works with Revitalization of Shamokin, and I’ve been involved with them since Sophomore year,” he said. “We get together and talk about things that we’d like to see in Shamokin to make it a better community.”
Looking toward the future, Hynoski said Nye’s dedication will take him far.
“He has high ambitions. The last time we talked about it, he was planning to become an anesthesiologist,” the coach said. “That is a tough, demanding job and profession but if anyone can do it, he can.”
Nye said he has a few options as to where he’d like to further his education, but one thing is for sure: he hopes to continue his football career wherever he ends up.