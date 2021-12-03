LEWISBURG — Taylor O'Brien was too much for Penn to handle Friday night.
The Bucknell senior scored 19 points, snared a season-high 10 rebounds, and handed out a career-high-tying five assists to lead the Bucknell women's basketball team to a 62-46 win over the visiting Quakers at Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell (6-2) won its fifth consecutive game while dropping Penn to 4-4.
O'Brien added two steals and a block, playing all but 2 minutes, 10 seconds of game time.
Bison junior forward Carly Krsul tied her career-highs with 16 points and four blocks. She scored on a variety of moves in the post, and was on the receiving end of a few nice O'Brien drives-and-dishes. Cecelia Collins added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Marly Walls had four points, a career-high-tying seven rebounds and three steals in the win.
Bucknell shots 41% from the field (24-for-58) while holding the Quakers to 30% (18-for-60). The Bison dominated in points off turnovers, 23-2.
Penn led by as many as four points in the first half after a 3-pointer by Nikola Kovacikova with 7:45 to play in the second quarter. The Bison led 29-26 at halftime and then stormed out of the locker room in the second half with a run for a 38-28 lead on an O'Brien jumper at the 5:16 mark of the third. Penn got no closer than six the rest of the way.
Sima Visockaite led the Quakers with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Michaela Stanfield added 10 points.
Bucknell 62, Penn 46
PENN (4-4) 46
Jordan Obi 3-16 3-4 9; Nikola Kovacikova 2-9 1-2 7; Marianna Papazoglou 2-6 0-0 4; Lizzy Groetsch 0-2 1-1 1; Faye Parker 0-1 1-2 1; Sima Visockaite 7-11 0-2 14; Michela Stanfield 4-9 1-2 10; Stina Almqvist 0-6 0-0 0. Team 18-60 7-14 46.
BUCKNELL (6-2) 62
Taylor O'Brien 7-15 4-6 19; Cecelia Collins 5-8 2-4 14; Marly Walls 1-3 2-2 4; Tai Johnson 1-3 0-0 2; Emma Shaffer 0-3 1-2 1; Carly Krsul 8-13 0-0 16; Julie Kulesza 2-5 0-0 6; Remi Sisselman 0-4 0-0 0; Isabella King 0-2 0-0 0; Caroline Dingler 0-2 0-0 0. Team 24-58 9-14 62.
Halftime: Bucknell 29-26. 3-point goals: Penn 3-17 (Obi 0-3, Kovacikova 2-7, Papazoglou 0-2, Stanfield 1-2, Almqvist 0-3); Bucknell 5-16 (O'Brien 1-2, Collins 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Krsul 0-1, Kulesza 2-4, Sisselman 0-2, King 0-1, Dingler 0-1). Rebounds: Penn 42 (Visockaite 10); Bucknell 35 (O'Brien 10). Assists: Penn 10 (Kovacikova 3); Bucknell 14 (O'Brien 5). Steals: Penn 6 (two tied with 2); Bucknell 7 (Walls 3). Blocked shots: Penn 3 (Visockaite 2); Bucknell 6 (Krsul 4). Total fouls: Penn 18; Bucknell 15. Turnovers: Penn 18; Bucknell 10.