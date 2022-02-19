The Daily Item
EASTON — Taylor O’Brien scored eight of Bucknell’s 13 overtime points, fueling the Bison’s surge past Lafayette for a 68-60 Patriot League win Saturday.
Bucknell’s third straight win on the season — its 15th in a row over the Leopards — was the team’s first overtime victory since 2017.
Lafayette overcame a 12-point deficit by outscoring the Bison 20-10 in the fourth quarter. O’Brien opened the overtime scoring with a jumper in the lane. The senior guard later added another, and then closed the scoring with four consecutive free throws in the final 28 seconds.
O’Brien is 19 points away from scoring 1,000 in her career.
Cecelia Collins, a freshman, added 16 points for Bucknell (19-7 overall, 10-5 Patriot) in the win. Carly Krsul added eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Lafayette’s Abby Antognoli and Makayla Andrews combined for 28 of their team’s points.
It took nearly 31/2 minutes for either team to score in the fourth quarter, but O’Brien finally grabbed a steal and dropped in a fast-break layup to put the Bison up by 12 (47-35). Lafayette (9-16, 5-10) slowly whittled away the lead over the remainder of regulation time.
A 3-pointer with 2:02 to play cut the deficit to three, and Bucknell scored just once more in the fourth. Trailing by two with two seconds to play, Lafayette’s Andrews made one final attempt to tie the game and was fouled by Collins. Andrews made both free throws to send the game to overtime.
Both teams made just two field goals each in the extra period, but the Bison drew seven fouls and connected on 9 of 10 free throws to pull away.
Carly Krsul finished with eight points and a team-high seven rebounds. Collins added three assists, and Kulesza finished 2-for-3 from beyond the arc for six points in the game.