LEWISBURG — Taylor O'Brien and the Bucknell women had business to take care of Wednesday night with Army in town.
O'Brien scored a game-high 20 points and hit the 1,000-point milestone for her career, while the Bison avenged an earlier loss to the Black Knights, 79-51, at Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell (20-7 overall, 11-5 Patriot League) won its fourth consecutive game to reach 20 wins in six straight seasons, excluding last year's COVID-shortened 10-game campaign.
Army, which beat Bucknell 69-62 on Jan. 2, dropped to 15-11, 9-7.
O'Brien scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 4-of-5 from the floor. She capped a personal 6-0 run with a jumper in the paint with 2:04 remaining in the game to become the program's 27th 1,000-point scorer. The senior also finished with five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Bucknell's Marly Walls posted a career-high 19 points and tied her career-high with eight assists, all of which came in the first half. Isabella King connected on 5-of-6 3-pointers to score a career-high 15 points. Cecelia Collins was the fourth Bison in double figures, scoring 10 points with three assists.
Bucknell was 9-for-15 overall from behind the arc.
Kamryn Hall was the lone player in double figures for the Black Knights with 10.
Bucknell led 25-8 after the first quarter and held a 20-point (42-22) advantage at the half. The Bison kept their lead at least 13 points the entire second half as they notched their second-highest point total of the season. Their largest lead was 34 points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Bucknell 79, Army 51
Army (15-11, 9-7) 51
Sabrina Hunter 4-7 1-1 9, Kate Murray 3-8 0-0 8, Sam McNaughton 3-11 0-0 6, Alisa Fallon 3-9 0-0 6, Lauren Lithgow 0-0 2-2 2, Kamryn Hall 4-7 1-1 10, Lindsey Scamman 1-4 0-0 2, Hope Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Melanie George 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Rhine 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Muse 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Stralkus 0-1 0-0 0, Vasana Kearney 0-3 0-0 0, Jaida Strippoli 1-5 0-0 3, Reagan Warren 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 21-63 5-5 51.
Bucknell (20-7, 11-5) 79
Isabella King 5-6 0-0 15, Emma Shaffer 2-3 3-7 7, Cecelia Collins 4-9 1-2 10, Taylor O'Brien 9-17 2-2 20, Marly Walls 5-7 6-6 19, Carly Krsul 1-8 0-0 2, Julie Kulesza 0-2 0-0 0, Remi Sisselman 0-0 2-2 2, Tai Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Davis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 14-19 79.
Halftime: Bucknell 42-22. 3-point goals: Army 4-21 (Murray 2-5, Hall 1-3, Strippoli 1-3, McNaughton 0-1, Muse 0-1, Stralkus 0-1, Kearney 0-1, Warren 0-1, Scamman 0-2, Fallon 0-3); Bucknell 9-15 (King 5-6, Walls 3-4, Collins 1-2, O'Brien 0-1, Kulesza 0-2). Rebounds: Army 34 (Hunter 5); Bucknell 33 (O'Brien 5, Shaffer 5). Assists: Army 8 (McNaughton 4); Bucknell 19 (Walls 8). Steals: Army 4 (Hunter 2); Bucknell 6 (six with 1). Blocked shots: Army 2 (Hall, Murray); Bucknell 0. Turnovers: Army 18; Bucknell 10. Total fouls: Army 22; Bucknell 13. Fouled out: None.