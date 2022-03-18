BRONX, N.Y. — There wasn't much Taylor O'Brien got wrong Friday, with the possible exception of celebrating with a teammate.
Before O'Brien made a free throw on a three-point play that put Bucknell ahead of Fordham by 19 early in the fourth quarter, Remi Sisselman came over to congratulate her senior teammate.
"She came up to belly bump me, and I missed it because I thought she was going for a high five," O'Brien said. "I belly bumped her anyway, even though the moment was gone."
Sisselman started laughing, and so did O'Brien, who scored a game- and career-high 35 points to lead Bucknell to a 73-64 win over the Rams in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament. The Bison will face Drexel on Monday at 6 p.m. in Philadelphia.
"I'm thrilled," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "I thought we played really well for big parts of the game."
O'Brien shot 9-of-18 from the field, and 15-of-17 from the free-throw line to score her career-high, and she also grabbed nine rebounds.
"It was the heat of the game," O'Brien said. "Everybody was excited, and my shots were falling."
Woodruff said: "There was no better time for it. She's coming to the end of her Bucknell career. I told her to let it rip, have fun, share the ball and be aggressive. She's capable of a big night, and she had one."
The Bison (24-9) started well in their second national postseason tournament win in school history, despite having some pregame jitters. Bucknell beat Akron in the first round of the 2016 WNIT.
"I was nervous we would lose," O'Brien said. "We knew they were a good team, and were close to getting into the NCAA tournament. We just had to give it our all."
However, that tension went away when O'Brien drilled a corner jumper just 31 seconds into the game.
"At the very beginning, I hit that shot from the corner over two bigger girls, post players," O'Brien said. "I was like, 'OK, they're human, too. We don't need to be scared. They're in the same spot we are. They're a good team, but they have flaws, same as us.'"
Bucknell took a 17-14 lead after the first quarter, and then took control. The Bison outscored the Rams (18-11) 22-5 over the next 14:40 of game time.
"Our shots were falling, and they were missing shots," O'Brien said. "We were able to attack and hit open shots. That slowed them down because we were able to score and then get back on defense. We played great solid defense."
Marly Walls, Bucknell's only other senior, scored seven of her 11 points in the first 3:16 of the third quarter on a 3-pointer and a pair of aggressive drives.
"I realized I need to be more confident going in," Walls said. "Plus it helps my teammates when I get into the lane and draw help."
Walls got poked in the eye with 2:51 left in the third quarter, and the Bison leading 43-28. She did not return.
"It's pretty swollen," Walls said. "I have an eye patch on right now. It's a little scary. Hopefully, I can just ice it, and it will open back up before Monday.
"I kept asking the trainer if I could go back in, but the answer was always no. I had confidence in my teammates."
Bucknell pushed its lead to 23 (60-37) with 5:16 to play, before Fordham made a big run late.
"We struggled a bit with their pressure," Woodruff said. "I was concerned when Marly went down. ... We played most of the second half with three freshmen on the floor."
Fordham got to as close as seven points with seven seconds to play, but the Bison held on.
Emma Shaffer finished with nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Bucknell. Shaffer set career-highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Bison's previous game.
"I'm still doing my role," Shaffer said. "It's just clicking."
Rebounding was especially key for the Bison, who were without junior forward Carly Krsul against the Rams.
"We were stressing this entire week how physical Fordham is, especially the girl I was mostly guarding," Shaffer said. "It was important for me to box out, and if I was getting the rebounds no one else was."
Woodruff said Krsul was "unavailable" for the game, and it was "unknown" if she would play Monday. That opened up time for sophomore Kaylee Reinbeau, who had only played two minutes in the last month.
"We put her in a tough spot," Woodruff said. "She's bounced around the team at different positions. We needed her to give us minutes at the 5, and she more than held her own."
Reinbeau had a rebound and made a reverse layup — for her first points since Jan. 19 — in eight minutes, spelling Shaffer.
"Kaylee played great for not having a lot of experience this season," Walls said.
"When Kaylee came in for me, I had all the confidence in the world that she would keep up the intensity," Shaffer said. "She played great, and that reverse layup got the whole gym excited."
With Walls on the bench due to her eye injury, freshman Cecelia Collins played point guard, which meant the Bison needed another forward. That's where freshman Remi Sisselman stepped in.
"Remi has shown signs throughout the year that she can make shots," Woodruff said. "We've been challenging her to do the other parts of the game — defending, passing. She played out of position at the 4. ... We don't win the game without the contributions of everyone in the second half."
WNIT FIRST ROUND
Bucknell 73, Fordham 64
Bucknell (24-9) 73
Taylor O'Brien 9-18 15-17 35, Marly Walls 5-9 0-2 11, Emma Shaffer 3-9 3-4 9, Cecelia Collins 3-6 2-5 8, Isabella King 3-6 0-0 8, Kaylee Reinbeau 1-1 0-0 2, Remi Sisselman 0-1 0-0 0, Tai Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Julie Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 20-28 73.
Fordham (18-11) 64
Asiah Dingle 8-13 3-9 19, Anna DeWolfe 5-18 0-0 13, Kendell Heremaia 3-14 1-2 10, Kaitlyn Downey 2-11 5-7 10, Megan Jonassen 3-7 0-2 6, Sarah Karpell 1-2 0-0 3, Colleen McQuillen 1-2 0-0 3, Millie Prior 0-0 0-0 0, Matilda Flood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 9-20 64.
Halftime: Bucknell 28-14. 3-point goals: Bucknell 5-11 (O'Brien 2-4, King 2-5, Walls 1-1, Sisselman 0-1); Fordham 9-28 (DeWolfe 3-6, Heremaia 3-12, Karpell 1-1, McQuillen 1-2, Downey 1-6, Jonassen 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 34 (Shaffer 12); Fordham 36 (Downey 11). Assists: Bucknell 12 (Shaffer 4, Collins 4); Fordham 11 (Dingle 6). Blocked shots: Bucknell 0; Fordham 5 (Downey 2, Prior 2). Steals: Bucknell 5 (O'Brien 3); Fordham 9 (Dingle 4). Turnovers: Bucknell 20; Fordham 15. Total fouls: Bucknell 20; Fordham 24. Fouled out: Heremaia, Downey. Technical fouls: Karpell. A: 525.