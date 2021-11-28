BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Bucknell women's basketball team captured the 2021 TD Bank Classic Championship as the offense posted a breakout performance in a 68-53 win over host Vermont on Sunday.
Taylor O'Brien scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting (75%) and a 4-for-4 showing from beyond the arc. She led an offensive attack that shot 54.9 percent (28-of-51), and went 7-of-15 (46.7%) from 3-point range.
It was the Bison's third consecutive victory, and with the win they improve to 4-2 on the season. The 68 points were the most Bucknell has scored this season.
"I thought it was the most cohesive offense we've run all year. The ball was popping, cuts were sharp, and shots finally started to fall," said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. "I think six road games to start the year has had an effect. We haven't gotten into a good rhythm shooting. Sometimes when you get into those home games it can help you. Hopefully, it's just the beginning though."
Following the game, O'Brien was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. O'Brien totaled 46 points in Bucknell's two wins at the tournament. She added three steals in Sunday's win as well. O'Brien was joined in double figures on Sunday by freshman Cecelia Collins (15 points), who was also named to the All-Tournament Team, and Carly Krsul (10 points).
"(O'Brien) does a little bit of everything. She makes shots that other players don't even consider taking. Our players feel confidence because they know we have her on our team. There are so many good things I can say about her, and hopefully she's still getting better too. I'm really happy for her. She played great, she led us, and she deserved the award," said Woodruff.
Bucknell outscored the Catamounts 25-12 over the first quarter and led the rest of the way after limiting the home team to 37.7 percent (20-of-53) shooting. The Bison were up by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter, and they scored 20 points off 14 Vermont turnovers while blocking four shots.
Senior Marly Walls set a new career-high with eight assists in the victory, and junior Tai Johnson scored six points on 3-for-3 shooting. Collins' 15 points came on 6-of-9 shooting with two assists, a steal and a block. Krsul, who posted a double-double in Saturday's win, went 5-of-9 with four rebounds, a steal and a block.
Bucknell is now 7-0 in its last three Thanksgiving tournaments, with five of those wins coming under Woodruff.
"Success can do multiple things to a team. It can bring you together and propel you forward, or it can get you looking at things on the side and kind of lose track. The objective will be to harness the positive energy we're felling now and keep everything moving in the right direction, because we are getting better. If we can continue to do that, we can become a really good team," said Woodruff.
Up next, Bucknell plays its first home game of the season when it hosts Saint Francis at Sojka Pavilion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bucknell 68, Vermont 53
Bucknell (4-2)
Taylor O'Brien 9-12 2-3 24; Cecelia Collins 6-9 1-2 15; Tai Johnson 3-3 0-0 6; Marly Walls 1-4 1-1 3; Emma Shaffer 0-1 1-2 1; Carly Krsul 5-9 0-2 10; Julie Kuleza 1-3 0-0 3; Remi Sisselman 1-3 0-0 2; Kaylee Reinbeau 1-1 0-0 2; Isabella King 1-2 0-0 2; Caroline Dingler 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 5-10 68.
Vermont (2-4)
Delaney Richason 8-9 0-0 18; Emma Utterback 5-15 2-2 12; Anna Olson 3-9 4-5 10; Josie Larkins 1-8 2-4 5; Madison Smith 2-5 0-0 5; Catherine Gilwee 1-2 0-0 3; Maria Myklebust 0-3 0-0 0; Aryana Dizon 0-2 0-0 0; Jane McCauley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 8-11 53.
Halftime: Bucknell, 33-25. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-15 (O'Brien 4-4; Collins 2-3; Kulesza 1-3; Sisselman 0-2; King 0-1; King 0-2); Vermont 5-13 (Richason 2-3; Larkins 1-5; Smith 1-2; Gilwee 1-1; Myklebust 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 28 (O'Brien 6); Vermont 31 (Olson 9); Assists: Bucknell 13 (Walls 8); Vermont (Larkins 6); Steals: Bucknell 6 (O'Brien 3); Vermont 3 (Utterback 3); Turnovers: Bucknell 10, Vermont 14; Total fouls: Bucknell 16, Vermont 10; Fouled out: none; Technical fouls: none; A-406.