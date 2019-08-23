At the least I think this to myself every year, but I can’t believe football season is starting already.
This new schedule feels like there is zero time off in the scholastic season. High school football is becoming like the NFL and NBA — there is no offseason.
However, there isn’t a more exciting time of the season. I still remember being excited when the football preview came out in The Daily Item when I was a youngster. That let me know that football season was around the corner, along with unfortunately school.
Don’t expect much change in our coverage here at The Daily Item. Kurt Ritzman and I will record the podcast every Wednesday to post on Thursday.
Game Night will be in every Friday’s paper. Saturday’s paper will provide coverage off the previous night’s games (Sunday’s paper will, too, as we have several Saturday games this season, starting with next week’s Mount Carmel-Southern Columbia clash).
Our various reporters and correspondents will highlight different interesting things in Monday notebooks, which collate information from the previous week’s games.
It’s hard to believe sometimes that the season starts in the heat of August and ends, for the most part, on a cold day in early December.
n
There has been an under-reported change to the high school football landscape in Pennsylvania, and it begins tonight. Until now, the 25-second play clock began as the official set the ball and gave the ready-for-play signal.
Now, a 40-second clock for the next play will start as soon as a play is whistled dead by an official. This is going to be huge for hurry-up teams, and a hindrance to teams that still have their quarterback go to the sideline to receive the play call.
The officials are no longer waiting for the chains to be set to start the play clock either. If the chains aren’t set or the clip isn’t set by the third man on the chain crew, the side judge will drop his bean bag to mark the line of scrimmage. No longer will teams running the hurry-up offense have to wait for the chains to catch up.
It’s going to force players to hurry on incomplete long passes to get back to the line of scrimmage and be ready for the next play. When teams are in the red zone, it’s also going to shorten the time quarterbacks have to run to the sidelines to get plays as well.
A purely selfish plus for a sports reporter — it sounds like games will be played much quicker.
The 25-second clock will remain in some cases — prior to a conversion attempt, starting a quarter or overtime and following a charged timeout.