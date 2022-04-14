KULPMONT — Devin O'Hearn was reminded to protect the outside part of the plate when he was called out on a tailing pitch early in Thursday's game.
It was a tough lesson, with two Mount Carmel teammates left in scoring position, but a small price to pay for the senior producing six runs the rest of the way.
"I hunt the outside fastballs all the time; every game, looking for outside fastballs. I love going the other way with the ball," he said. "That first at-bat definitely showed me that I need to stick to that strategy, and it worked."
O'Hearn changed the score by two every time he the ball in play against Midd-West pitching, from long doubles in the third and sixth innings to a two-run error on a sharp grounder in the fourth. The Red Tornadoes pulled away for a 9-3 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II showdown, the fifth time in as many wins they've scored nine or more runs.
"That's probably one of the better hitting teams we've seen," said Mustangs coach Scott Wright. "They're gonna hit, and we didn't hit with them. That's gonna hurt."
O'Hearn was one of five Mount Carmel batters with two hits as the hosts collected 12 in all, including four doubles. Red Tornadoes senior and Indiana (Pa.) recruit Casen Sandri just missed a sixth-inning homer when his towering drive to straightaway center bounced through a gate that swing open when Midd-West sophomore Caden Wolfley crashed into it.
"I think one through nine we have kids that can hit the ball," said Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades. "Most teams in high school, even a good program, usually there's six, seven guys and it kind of dips off a little bit. The guys at the bottom of our order, I can point to big hits they've had all year for us."
The Red Tornadoes (5-1 overall, 4-1 HAC-I) led 1-0 and had runners at second and third base when O'Hearn got his first look at Mustangs lefty Garrett Leitzel. O'Hearn fouled off a 2-2 pitch before Leitzel swept a ball just off the plate for the strikeout. Leitzel got the next batter to fly out to center, and Midd-West went ahead with two runs in the top of the second.
When the left-hand-batting O'Hearn went to the plate in the home third, he followed a one-out error and Colin Lokitis' double with a huge drive to right field for a ground-rule double and a 3-2 lead. Eades called it likely the longest ball he'd seen O'Hearn hit.
"We're looking to hit singles. Singles swings all the time," said O'Hearn. "(Batters) one through nine can hit the ball on any given day. So we're being patient, looking for our pitches, and if (a big inning) happens, it happens. If it doesn't, we'll stick to our strategy."
In the fourth, with two on and two out, O'Hearn reached across the plate to spoil an 0-2 pitch much like the one that stung him early on. He then rifled a ball to shortstop that was thrown low across the diamond for a two-run error and a 5-2 lead. O'Hearn then sparked a four-run rally with two outs in the sixth when launched an outside pitch the other way to deep left for a two-run double.
"Devin's been good for two runs almost every time he's put the bat on the ball this year," Eades said with a laugh. "He's a very smart hitter. He's probably the first kid in five years I've seen that never tries to do too much. His goal is to put the bat on the ball. That's it."
O'Hearn finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, which lowered his team-leading average to .579 (down from .600 prior to the game). He has a team-best 10 RBIs.
Gavin Lasko (2-for-3) followed O'Hearn's sixth-inning double with a two-run single that put Mount Carmel in front 9-3.
Midd-West (2-3 overall and HAC-II) couldn't do much with Red Tornadoes righty Damen Milewski, who scattered seven hits, struck out six and walked two in a complete game. The junior right-hander was particularly strong against the top of the Mustangs' order, limiting the first five batters to a .200 clip (3-for-15).
"Their one-through-five hitters are phenomenal, and they don't strike out as a team a lot," said Eades. "So you have a team that doesn't strike out (facing) a kid that doesn't strike a lot people out, it's either going to go like that or they're going to rack up 18 (hits) because they're going to find every hole that's out there.
"For (Milewski) to go at their one-through-five hitters, and for us to make the plays on top of it to keep them off the bases, that was the story of the game."
Milewski answered Midd-West's two-run second inning — which was aided by an infield error and extended by Matt Weimer's two-out, RBI single — with a string of six outs, punctuated by two strikeouts, while his team regained the lead. Milewski also pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, getting a strikeout and groundout to preserve a 5-3 lead.
"I'd like to have seen better swings," said Wright, "and swinging at more quality pitches than what we were."
Easton Erb and Leitzel also had RBIs for the Mustangs, who play a HAC crossover at unbeaten Central Mountain today.
Sandri, Milewski, Lokitis and Lasko matched O'Hearn with two hits for Mount Carmel, which hosts Hughesville in a make-up game today.
MOUNT CARMEL 9, MIDD-WEST 3
Midd-West;020;010;0 — 3-7-4
Mount Carmel;102;204;x — 9-12-1
Garrett Leitzel, Julian Krainak (5) and Matt Weimer. Damen Milewski and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Milewski. LP: Leitzel.
Midd-West: Easton Erb 1-for-3, RBI; Griffin Paige 1-for-2; Krainak 1-for-3; Aidan Everly 1-for-3, run; Preston Arbogast 1-for-3, run; Leitzel RBI; Kaden Walter 1-for-1; Weimer 1-for-2, RBI.
Mount Carmel: Julien Stellar 1-for-4, run; Casen Sandri 2-for-3, double, 3 runs; Milewski 2-for-4, run; Colin Lokitis 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Devin O'Hearn 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Evan Bronkoski 1-for-4, run; Lasko 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.