SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Cameron Thorning hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, and struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning as Michigan jumped out to a lead it would hold for a 2-1 win over Hawaii in the Hank Aaron Bracket Championship game.
“It’s obviously one of the greatest moments of my life,” Thorning said of the opening inning. “It’s in the Little League World Series, so it means a lot more. I feel great.”
Thorning and Jakob Furkas limited Hawaii, which was unbeaten heading into the game, to one run on two hits. Michigan advances to play Ohio in today’s Little League World Series Championship game, a rematch of the Great Lakes Regional final, won by Michigan
“It was strange for me, too,” Michigan manager Rick Thorning said of the press conference after his team lost to Hawaii earlier in the tournament. “I did feel OK about that loss. I felt confident, because (Ryan) Keanu is a great ballplayer. He’s a great pitcher, and he threw well.”
What he knew better than everybody else was how his lineup was going to react to seeing Hawaii for a second time.
“Our kids weren’t even mad about the situation,” Rick Thorning said of the loss to Hawaii. “We weren’t upset about it. We knew we were going to play Texas again. We just had to play our game.”
Cameron Thorning, after a lead-off walk drawn by Lucas Farner, sent a ball screaming over the right-field wall for a two-run lead. Hawaii, which has not seemed to be rattled by pressure, called a mound visit after the home run.
“I felt really confident because I knew we were going to keep hitting the ball the way we always hit,” Cameron Thorning said. “After the first inning, after my home run, I was pretty confident to go out and pitch. It gave me a lot of confidence to throw hard.”
In the Tom Seaver Bracket final, Ohio scored the first runs of the tournament against South Dakota, topping the previously unbeaten Midwest runners-up 5-2.
“It’s always the ultimate goal,” Ohio manager Ken Coomer said. “I’ve been doing this for 28 years now, and I know how hard it is.”
A chip-shot single from starting pitcher Cooper Oden knocked in Cooper Clay, who reached on a fielder’s choice, in the second inning. South Dakota did not allow a run in the first 19 innings of the Little League World Series.
Kaleb Harden drove a ball into right field that was misplayed, opening the gate for three runners to score. Harden was thrown out at home, but Ohio held a 4-0 lead after the top of the second inning. South Dakota scored only six runs in its first three wins.
Ohio added another run in the fifth when Chance Retherford opened with a single and scored on a single from Maddox Jones.
Gavin Weir, who pitched 11 no-hit innings across two starts for South Dakota, was unable to pitch, so he played in the outfield, and made a diving catch to open the third inning, covering nearly 10 yards before extending to get the catch.
Weir singled in the bottom of the inning to put a runner in scoring position, that Noah Kuenzi knocked in with another single. South Dakota scored one run in the bottom of the sixth inning, to cut its deficit to three, but could get no closer.
“That was a tough conversation at the end,” South Dakota coach Mike Gorsett said. “I told them in the third, fourth and fifth innings. I told the kids they needed to dig deep and come up big. I’m glad to see they responded.”