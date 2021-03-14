INDIANAPOLIS — Call them the cardiac Buckeyes.
No. 9 Ohio State has found different, thrilling and often nerve-wracking ways to win throughout the Big Ten tournament, and the fifth-seeded Buckeyes continued their improbable run, upsetting top-seed and No. 4 Michigan 68-67 on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Buckeyes (21-8) will face Illinois in the Big Ten final today, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio State’s eight-point lead with 1:55 remaining dwindled to one when Chaundee Brown hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 68-67 with 48 seconds left. Then, Ohio State point guard C.J. Walker stepped on the end line with 23 seconds left for OSU’s third turnover in the final two minutes.
Michigan (20-4) held for a final shot, but instead of getting the ball inside to center Hunter Dickinson, the Big Ten’s freshman of the year, point guard Mike Smith attempted an open 17-footer from the top of the key with two seconds left. The shot clanged off the back iron, and in the scramble for the loose ball rebound, the buzzer sounded.
“We got exactly what we wanted — Mike for a ball screen, a switch and we got a good look at it,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “I’d take that shot every time.”
“Close games, we gotta win them,” said Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell. “I wish they weren’t as close all the time. They give me a heart attack, being in the game, but we don’t fold under pressure. The three times we’ve played, this is the first time we’ve beaten them. So we’ve just stayed with it.”
Ohio State held off a late charge from Minnesota to beat the Golden Gophers 79-75 in its opening tournament game Thursday night, then needed overtime to outlast fourth-seed Purdue 87-78 in the quarterfinals Friday.
Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State with 24 points, going 5-of-10 from 3-point range and hitting several big shots throughout the game. Liddell added 18 points for the Buckeyes.
Michigan, meanwhile, was up-and-down offensively without senior swingman Isaiah Livers, who the school announced was out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a stress injury to his foot. Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points, with guard Eli Brooks adding 12 points, and Smith adding 10 points. Sophomore swingman Franz Wagner, Michigan’s third-leading scorer, battled foul trouble throughout the game, and eventually fouled out with 5:17 remaining. Wagner finished with just eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.
The day began with significant injury news for both teams, with Michigan announcing the Livers injury, and Ohio State announcing starting forward Kyle Young would be out with a concussion after taking a blow to the head Friday against Purdue. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said postgame Young will be day-to-day going forward.
The first half was tightly-contested, and included three ties and three lead changes. Michigan led 27-23 late in the first half after a pair of free throws from Johns Jr., but Ohio State forward Seth Towns sank a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the half, cutting the Michigan lead to 27-26 at halftime.