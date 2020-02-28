NDIANAPOLIS — Chase Young has the confidence of a man who knows where he is going.
Straight to the top of the NFL Draft for one.
Back home to the Washington, D.C., area — most likely — for another.
Not that he will say either one of those facts out loud.
Young spoke Thursday to a massive crowd of media gathered near his podium at the NFL Scouting Combine as defensive linemen and linebackers were introduced to the week-long event.
Young is widely expected to be the first non-quarterback taken April 23 at the NFL Draft. Assuming his hometown Redskins don’t trade down or give up on first-year starter Dwayne Haskins, Young will be picked second and wear the burgundy-and-gold he grew up watching.
“I’m definitely excited to play with the big dogs and see just what I can do,” Young said. “I definitely think I’m the best player in the draft. It shows on tape.
“We’ll see how the whole thing turns out.”
The 6-foot-5, 264-pound Young has been a household name within football circles since starring for Dematha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md.
His blend of speed, size, length and athleticism made him one of the most coveted college prospects when he landed at Ohio State. Those attributes also contributed to him becoming one of the most disruptive forces in college football the past few years.
“Hard work. Dedication. I’ll bring those qualities to the NFL with me,” Young said. “I bring the whole package as a defensive end, and I’m excited to show it.”
Young actually will not display his talents this week, opting to perform at Ohio State’s Pro Day on March 25.
Instead, he will spend his time meeting with club representatives, sitting for team doctors and staying busy talking to every major sports network to discuss his future.
Whether Young ends up going home again or somewhere else, he’s confident that team is getting the most complete player in the 2020 draft.
“I feel I can do whatever a team needs me to do if I put my mind to it,” he said. “If they need me to play 3 technique and rush the passer, I can put my hand in the dirt. If they need me to play outside linebacker in a 3-4 and drop into coverage, I can do that, too.
“I try to take it one day at a time, live in the moment. Then where I go, I go.”