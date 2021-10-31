COLUMBUS — This season, Penn State has largely relied on the contributions of its defense as the unit has defined the identity of this year’s Nittany Lions.
The Penn State defense on Saturday held Ohio State to its second-lowest scoring output of the season, but even that wasn’t enough to earn a road win as No. 5 Ohio State defeated No. 20 Penn State, 33-24, at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) averaged 43.9 points per game in its previous seven contests.
The Buckeyes finally finished off the Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3) on Noah Ruggles’ fourth field goal, a 26-yarder with 2:41 left to make it a nine-point lead.
The victory extended the Buckeyes’ win streak against Penn State (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) to five games.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford led the Nittany Lions on an 89-yard scoring drive on Penn State’s second drive of the night.
Clifford completed five of his six pass attempts for 83 yards, and capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange to put the Nittany Lions ahead, 7-0.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was flagged for a late hit during Ohio State’s second drive, giving the Buckeyes 15 extra yards. Penn State’s defense held the Buckeyes to a field goal on the drive.
Ohio State touchdowns leader this season, Chris Olave, didn’t record his first catch of the game until the second quarter. However, it was a 38-yard touchdown reception from quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Olave finished with 44 yards receiving to go with his one touchdown.
Defensive tackle Jerron Cage gave Ohio State a defensive touchdown as he returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter.
Both teams tallied just 19 yards rushing apiece through the first two quarters as Ohio State went into halftime with a 17-10 lead.
Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich deployed wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the Wildcat formation on the 12th play of Penn State’s opening drive in the third quarter.
Dotson ran for a 2-yard touchdown, giving the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver in 2021 his seventh touchdown of the year. Dotson registered a game-high 127 yards receiving on 11 catches.
On the ensuing possession, Penn State’s defense held Ohio State to a 23-yard field goal after a 58-yard pass from Stroud to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that gave the Buckeyes’ first-and-10 from the Nittany Lions’ 17-yard line.
Penn State’s defense held Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson to 23 yards on his first 15 carries of the night. Henderson’s 16th carry, however, resulted in a 68-yard. Two plays later, Henderson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Buckeyes a 10-point lead.
Henderson in the fourth also broke off a 22-yard run. He paced all backs with 152 yards rushing and one touchdown on 28 carries.
Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown intercepted a Clifford pass attempt for Dotson and returned it 25 yards to the Nittany Lions’ 28-yard line early in the fourth quarter as the Buckeyes held a three-point lead.
Penn State’s defense withstood a defensive holding penalty and held the Buckeyes to a field goal that extended Ohio State’s lead to six points with 7:12 remaining in the game.
Ohio State was flagged for 10 penalties.
Clifford was 35-of-52 passing for 362 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Nittany Lions’ receiver Parker Washington ended with 108 yards on nine catches.
The Nittany Lions have their second straight road game next week when they travel to Maryland. The Terrapins improved to 5-3 on the year with a 38-35 win against Indiana earlier on Saturday.
Maryland defeated Penn State, 35-19, in State College last season.