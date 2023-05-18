The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — Shohei Ohtani homered in the first inning, and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth, and Hunter Renfroe’s terrific defensive play in the ninth helped the Los Angeles Angels hold on for a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.
Mike Trout also went deep for the Angels, and Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore. Rutschman’s two-run shot in the seventh gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead, but it was short-lived.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and New York beat Toronto to win for the 11th time in 16 games.
Nestor Cortes (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits in six-plus innings to snap a four-start winless streak. He struck out six and walked one.
Anthony Volpe also homered for the Yankees, who took three of four from Toronto. The rookie shortstop made it 4-2 with a solo shot off Nate Pearson in the ninth, his seventh of the season.
Guardians 3, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Cam Gallagher hit an RBI single during Cleveland’s two-run seventh inning, and the Guardians beat Dylan Cease and Chicago.
Gabriel Arias homered as Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Nick Sandlin (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 15th save.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 5, Nationals 3
MIAMI — Eury Pérez pitched five solid innings for Miami, earning his first major league win in his second start.
Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami in the second, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Nick Fortes had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.
The Marlins stretched their win streak to four games.
The 20-year-old Pérez (1-0) allowed one run and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Cardinals 16, Dodgers 8
ST. LOUIS — Willson Contreras hit two three-run homers, Nolan Gorman also homered twice, and St. Louis went deep seven times in a home game for the first time in 83 years to power past Los Angeles.
Nolan Arenado added a two-run homer, and Juan Yepez and Paul DeJong each hit solo homers run for St. Louis.
Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam and Max Muncy added a solo homer for the Dodgers. It was the fourth grand slam for Freeman and his 300th career homer.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 3, Rays 2
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered again, and the Mets earned consecutive wins for the first time in a month.
The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1).
The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since April 20-21 in San Francisco. They won a series for the first time since taking two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers from April 17-19.