The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
n Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3, SO
PHILADELPHIA — Andres Johnsson scored in the 11th round of the shootout to give Toronto the win over Philadelphia.
n Rangers 2, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves to lead New York past Nashville.
n Islanders 1, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves, and New York beat Buffalo for its ninth straight win.
n Devils 5, Hurricanes 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — P.K. Subban scored early in the third period, lifting New Jersey past Carolina for its first road victory of the season.
n Bruins 5, Senators 2
BOSTON — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists as Boston beat Ottawa, in a game in which the Senators’ Scott Sabourin was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being taken off on a stretcher.
n Panthers 4, Red Wings 0
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sergei Bobrovsky earned his first shutout with Florida, and Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and an assist as the Panthers cruised past struggling Detroit.
n Flames 3, Blue Jackets 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sean Monahan, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and David Rittich recorded the shutout as Calgary beat Columbus.
n Stars 4, Canadiens 1
DALLAS — Denis Gurianov scored two goals, one on a penalty shot, and Ben Bishop made 35 saves to lead Dallas.