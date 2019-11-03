The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

 

n Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3, SO

PHILADELPHIA — Andres Johnsson scored in the 11th round of the shootout to give Toronto the win over Philadelphia.

n Rangers 2, Predators 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  — Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves to lead New York past Nashville.

 

n Islanders 1, Sabres 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves, and New York beat Buffalo for its ninth straight win.

 

n Devils 5, Hurricanes 3

RALEIGH, N.C. — P.K. Subban scored early in the third period, lifting New Jersey past Carolina for its first road victory of the season.

 

n Bruins 5, Senators 2

BOSTON — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists as Boston beat Ottawa, in a game in which the Senators’ Scott Sabourin was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being taken off on a stretcher.

 

n Panthers 4, Red Wings 0

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sergei Bobrovsky earned his first shutout with Florida, and Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and an assist as the Panthers cruised past struggling Detroit.

 

n Flames 3, Blue Jackets 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sean Monahan, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and David Rittich recorded the shutout as Calgary beat Columbus.

 

n Stars 4, Canadiens 1

DALLAS — Denis Gurianov scored two goals, one on a penalty shot, and Ben Bishop made 35 saves to lead Dallas.

