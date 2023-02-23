The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Connor McDavid scored twice to push his total to a career-best 46 goals, and the Edmonton Oilers embarrassed Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2 on Thursday night.
Blue Jackets 2, Wild 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots for his 73rd career shutout, and Minnesota beat Columbus for its fourth straight win.
Sabres 6, Lightning 5, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Ilya Lyubushkin scored a short-handed goal 1:41 into overtime, helping Tage Thompson, and Buffalo beat Tampa Bay.
Ducks 4, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Jakob Silfverberg scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, John Gibson made 41 saves, and Anaheim handed reeling Washington a sixth consecutive defeat.
Devils 4, Kings 3, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Red-hot Dawson Mercer scored his second goal of the game 2:30 into overtime, and New Jersey rallied late to beat Los Angeles.
Red Wings 4, Rangers 1
DETROIT — Filip Zadina scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and Ville Husso made 30 saves to help Detroit beat New York.