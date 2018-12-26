Oklahoma making progress on defense, but it's hard to see

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Few numbers support the case that Oklahoma is trending upward defensively ahead of its biggest game this season.
The Sooners still rank lower than 96th nationally in points allowed, first downs allowed, passing yards allowed, total defense and red-zone defense, but the reason they’re in the Orange Bowl is due to a simple figure — wins.
Oklahoma interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill has said he thinks the NCAA should recognize crucial stops as a statistical category. If it did, the Sooners’ numbers would look better going into Saturday’s meeting with top-ranked Alabama.
With several key turnovers and timely defensive stands, OU (12-1) did just enough down the stretch against Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Texas to reach a third College Football Playoff berth in four years despite having one of the nation’s least productive defenses.
Players remain unconcerned by the numbers and insist the defense has taken steps forward — even over the last month.
“I think we have,” fifth-year senior linebacker Curtis Bolton said. “I think it was good to get everybody relaxed, everybody back in treatment getting everybody back to 100 percent because you know in the back end of the season, everybody’s pretty banged up.
“So I think these four weeks did good for us, let us iron out a lot of stuff that we had problems with the last three weeks and just keep building on the things that we were doing good and trying to fix all the bad stuff.”
Could another step really take place against Alabama’s high-powered offense? Or like last year’s Rose Bowl — when Oklahoma allowed 54 points and 527 total yards — will the Sooners be forced to hold on for dear life?
“We all have a chip on our shoulder and remember the hurt and pain we felt after that loss,” defensive end Amani Bledsoe said. “But it’s a new year and a new team, so I’m excited about this group.”
Behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa and Biltenikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy, the Crimson Tide are second nationally — only behind Oklahoma — in points per game (47.9) and are seventh nationally in total offense (527.6 yards per game).
“(Alabama has) certainly been a little bit more explosive than they’ve been in the past,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “They’re doing a great job schematically, doing it with really good athletes with two good trigger guys and a really good line. They’ve got all the ingredients, no doubt.”
Getting a few healthy bodies back could help the Sooners’ secondary become deeper before Saturday, should Justin Broiles, Jordan Parker and Kahlil Haughton return. Broiles and Parker missed the final two games of the regular season, and Haughton missed the last three.
There’s also been the insertion of Caleb Kelly back into the starting lineup at strongside linebacker the past four games. He recorded a strip-sack for a touchdown and averaged more than eight tackles since the change.
“I think (Kelly) allows us to move more freely from the linebacker position because adds another linebacker on the field, a little more muscle up front,” Bolton said. “He’s a guy that’s going to make plays. He’s going to come up big when we need him and he’s just a guy we need to keep on the field.”
Even McNeill — though he has been a defensive coordinator at three different schools — needed room to develop as a playcaller since taking over in mid-October. When he dialed up a cornerback blitz against Texas in the Big 12 title it resulted in a safety that helped seal Oklahoma’s win.
How much has McNeill progressed making those decisions?
“It was kind of like riding a bike. It didn’t take him long,” Riley said. “We really got a lot of reps in those first two weeks (after the transition from Mike Stoops). I thought he called a beautiful game at TCU, and he’s continued to adjust and get smoother.”
For a defense that has struggled mightily, this could be its final chance to make a statement. Bolton hopes there are two more opportunities, the second coming in the Jan. 7 national championship against the Clemson-Notre Dame winner.
“My role is a lot bigger (this year]). The other ones, I was primarily special teams. I just had years left,” he said. “Now it’s my last ride. It’s do or die, so it’s win out or go home, and there ain’t no more going home.”