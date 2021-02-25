Alan Bratton thought about another golfing legend when he first heard of the one-car accident Tiger Woods was involved in Tuesday that left him hospitalized.
Ben Hogan, who owned 69 professional wins and nine major titles, was involved in a near-fatal car accident in the prime of his career in 1949 that left him with multiple fractures. Woods, on the other hand, is the twilight of his career, but nearly two years removed from winning his 15th major.
“My initial thoughts are just, ‘Gosh, I’m glad to hear that they’re not life-threatening’ and then you turn to, ‘I sure hope that doesn’t end his career,’” the Oklahoma State men’s golf coach said in an exclusive interview Tuesday. “… Hopefully, it’s injuries he can recover from and he gets a chance to write a new chapter of a comeback story that should he be able to do it, people would be talking about it along the lines of a comparison to Ben Hogan.”
Bratton first found out about the serious crash that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said “otherwise would have been a fatal crash” had the interior of the vehicle not served as a “cushion” when one of his sons texted him asking about Woods.
“Just scary to think about that happening to anyone, but somebody that’s impacted so many people around the world,” Bratton said. “… There’s really no one in golf right now that he hasn’t touched or inspired. He’s just grown the game in such a huge way, and certainly transcended golf. I mean, people know who Tiger Woods is that have never hit a golf ball ever.”
Hearing of the news gave Bratton a chance to go down memory lane of his history with a golfing legend that goes back decades.
Even 30 years later, his first impression of a young Woods still sticks with him. He discussed a conversation he had with then-OSU golf coach Mike Holder when Bratton was a 17-year-old being recruited to attend Oklahoma State.
Bratton was competing in a junior golf national tournament with a 13-year-old Woods, and was in awe of how Woods was in contention with upperclassmen in high school. Per Bratton, it wasn’t a shock to Holder.
“Coach Holder told me that day, when I was 17, that Tiger Woods was the best golfer he had ever seen. He didn’t say the best 13-year-old, or best amateur,” Bratton said. “… I came to learn over time that it wasn’t an exaggeration or hyperbole, because he doesn’t throw around praise like that very often. And he was spot on.”
Fast forward a few years later, with Woods as a freshman with the defending national champion Stanford golf program, Bratton and his Cowboy teammates won a playoff against Woods and Stanford to claim the 1995 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship – an achievement Woods failed to claim in 1996, winning the individual title while Stanford finished fourth as a team.
Woods and Bratton were also teammates in the 1995 Walker Cup, which pits the top amateurs from the United States against the top amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland.