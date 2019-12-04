Enough with honoring players who haven’t won a Super Bowl, particularly those that have never led their team to a playoff win.
Let’s honor those that have some hardware and January victories on their resume — head coaches.
Here are a few that are still among the current leaders in the NFL:
Two coaches coaching
The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens have something in common beyond their rankings among the top two teams in the NFL in 90 percent of the “NFL Power Rankings” currently worth seeing. Both are coached by coaches — Pete Carroll and John Harbaugh. They are back in the thick of it with their respective franchises, after falling off the cliff for a few years since their Super Bowl championships. Both are part of some serious rebuilds — Seahawks go from defensive to offensive juggernaut; and Ravens go from offensive to defensive juggernaut.
Both guys survived some lean or semi-lean seasons after great starts early in their runs. It shows the importance of patience and knowing when your franchise has a true leader.
In terms of publicity among coaching greats, this duo will always be second fiddle to Bill Belichick, who it seems is breaking records on a weekly basis (most recently an NFL-record 17 straight seasons with double-digit wins, surpassing the 49ers).
Taming Brady
It’s been an interesting month for the New England Patriots beyond falling out of favor with most people picking the best teams in the NFL after a 2-2 month. What’s even more interesting is the relationship between Belichick and Tom Brady. Over the troubling month, Belichick has been his typical self; semi-affable and very complimentary to his team after the wins over the Eagles and Cowboys and catatonic after the losses to the Ravens and Texans.
Brady has been consistent after each game, win or lose, the last month … trite and grumpy.
The problem? Brady is not happy. Is it the offense? Is it his performance? Is it the lack of weapons Belichick has accumulated?
These two, as we speak, don’t appear to on the same page.
Stay tuned.
The next Cowboys coach
Barring an unforeseen run by the Dallas Cowboys, say to the Super Bowl in Miami, there will most definitely be a coaching change when the season ends.
There have been some big names bandied about, including former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney.
No chance on all three. This is not that type of job for that kind of coach. All three would want full control rather than the owner/marketing guru picking the groceries.
The replacement, instead, will be an experienced NFL coach, whose had success and can excite (somewhat) the fan base.
One possibility would be the guy who was fired yesterday, Ron “Riverboat Gambler” Rivera. He spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and 22 years in the NFL overall.
He had been to one Super Bowl, losing 24-10 to the Denver Broncos in Feb. of 2016, and had three other playoff seasons.
He will need a job. And fits the criteria.
Tomlin’s best work
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the look of a team that will be close, but no cigar when it comes to January football, the second year in a row that has happened.
But upon closer review, this could be among coach Mike Tomlin’s best work in the Steel City.
Last year it was The Antonio Brown Clown Show. This year it’s been the quarterback carousal … and a scary incident against the Cleveland Browns.
The Steelers — after losing Ben Roethlisberger after two games (both losses) — had the look and feel of a 5-11 team. Then there were more injuries at quarterback, with replacements the average fan had never heard of before — Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges. The Steelers are 7-5 and currently holding the No. 6 and final playoff spot in the AFC. Mind you, Rudolph was also benched in favor of Hodges, out of Samford University.
Tomlin has shown to be the true leader of that franchise, earning big kudos after the incident with Myles Garrett.
Like Carroll and Harbaugh, Tomlin has withstood the test of time.