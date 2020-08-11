Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne’s first season as head coach at Old Dominion University will have to wait until 2021.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based ODU on Monday announced the cancellation of its fall sports season five days after the University of Connecticut did the same.
“We concluded that the season — including travel and competition — posed too great a risk for our student-athletes,” Old Dominion President John R. Broderick said in a statement. “I know many on and off campus will be disappointed, but we must prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our coaches, staff and fans.”
ODU competes in Conference USA, which is headquartered in Dallas. The 14-member conference’s footprint includes the Southeast and Southwest.
ODU hired Rahne in December after the Nittany Lions’ regular-season win against Rutgers.
Rahne coached at Penn State for six seasons as tight ends coach, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He was named the Nittany Lions offensive coordinator in 2018.
In late June, former Penn State running back Ricky Slade announced his transfer to ODU.
“My heart aches for our student-athletes,” Rahne said in a statement. “From the moment our staff was hired, this group of players has been fully invested. I know how diligent each of them has worked in order to have a successful fall season. However, their health and safety is at the utmost importance, and I support the decision that President Broderick and the Board of Visitors have made because I am confident that it was made with empathy, acuity and care.”
Also Monday, the Mountain West became the second conference in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivison to call off the season, joining the Mid-American Conference in giving up hope on playing any sports in the fall.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.