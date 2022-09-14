MIFFLINBURG — Midd-West played better and better hockey the longer Wednesday's game with Mifflinburg lasted, right down to a perfectly executed penalty corner for the overtime win.
It's no surprise Lorna Oldt was central to the Mustangs' success every step of the way.
The senior center back, who is a shoo-in for her third Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II coaches all-star nod, created Midd-West's first scoring play with a takeaway early in the fourth quarter. She was tenacious in the defensive circle against Mifflinburg's continuous attack during the first overtime period. And Oldt buried the game-winner, handling a pinpoint cross from Delaney Klinger off Sarah Shupp's insert and slamming it into the cage.
"We depend on (Oldt) a lot," said Mustangs coach Jodie Sheaffer. "She's playing great, as always. She's definitely a star back there for us."
Midd-West (3-2 overall, 1-2 HAC-II), which has played only once at home, followed a shutout division loss with a big win for the second time this season.
"I think it was urgency and also our team really wanted this one," said Oldt. "We haven't been playing to our full potential the last few games, and we knew that we needed this one (to break that trend).
"It boosts our confidence a lot, and it makes us feel like we can keep moving this energy on throughout the season and keep winning games."
The 6-foot Oldt spent much of the game fending off the host Wildcats' attack, from 25-yard line to endline and in the circle over the course of 12 Mifflinburg corners. The Wildcats broke through on the last in a sequence of three corners early in the second quarter, getting a look similar to Midd-West's game-winner. Taylor Koch's insert to Evelyn Osborne on the top-right side of the circle was crossed to freshman Lainey Miller for her first varsity goal, a low whistler into the cage.
"We've been having issues scoring, so the fact that we came and scored on a really nice corner ... I thought that would bring fire to us," said Wildcats coach Emily Stauffer. "It evidently brought fire to the Mustangs."
Not immediately, however.
Though Midd-West matched Mifflinburg with two first-half shots, the Mustangs didn't generate a corner until 2:26 remained in the half. Wildcats junior back Annika Klinefelter led the defense, consistently making close-quarter tackles to turn around possession.
"They just had to dig deep," said Sheaffer. "We come here and play on grass, and it's a slower game — we're not used to it — and in the first half we just didn't do what we needed to do on a grass field. I told them at halftime, 'It's your game for the taking. You got to want it more than they want it. You got to come out and play hard.' They stepped up."
Near the start of the fourth quarter, Oldt took away the ball in the center of the field between the midfield stripe and the 25-yard line. She sent it ahead to Sydney Jordan, whose pass set up Shupp for a straightaway equalizer, her first goal of the season.
Midd-West preserved the tie through a series of four Mifflinburg corners over the final 10 minutes of regulation, and three more in the first 7-on-7 overtime period. Mustangs goalie Paris Seibel knocked down an Osborne challenge with her stick and pad hand midway through the 10-minute OT, and later kicked the ball across a wide-open cage for a desperation clear. Oldt also made three confident clears in the last few minutes.
"I feel like it's my responsibility to help out my goalie there. I don't want all the pressure to be on her," Oldt said. "I know that my job is to get the ball out of the circle no matter what it takes."
The second OT period was barely a minute old when the Mustangs earned their fourth corner, and first since time expired in the third quarter. Klingler, who had a team-high four goals, made a quick decision to pass off Shupp's insert, sending the ball from right to left across the circle to Oldt, who chipped in her fourth of the season.
"Delaney was to take the shot," Sheaffer said, "and she knows if she doesn't have the shot — Frankie's (Makenna Franquet) behind her talking to her — she saw Lorna was wide-open and she put it on Lorna's stick."
"It was a decent (corner) for how much stress we were in," Oldt, whose hat trick a week earlier against Shikellamy marked her first goals in 38 varsity games, said. "but I think in those situations we need to calm down a little bit and realize the more careful we are when taking it, the better chance of success we'll have."
Mifflinburg, which was moved to HAC-II this year in conference realignment, dropped to 2-4 overall, 1-2 in the division.
"We set an expectation in the first quarter; we came out ready to play," said Stauffer. "It's hard for anybody to have a good quarter early and not maintain that throughout the game. That's definitely a point we need to grow on is being a second-half team and then putting the pieces together and being a full-game team."
MIDD-WEST 2, MIFFLINBURG 1 (2OT)
Second quarter
M-Lainey Miller (Evelyn Osborne, Taylor Koch), 12:35.
Fourth quarter
MW-Sarah Shupp (Sydney Jordan, Lorna Oldt), 11:26.
Second overtime
MW-Oldt (Delaney Klingler, Shupp), 8:08.
Shots: MW 7-6. Corners: M 12-4. Saves: Midd-West 5 (Paris Seibel); Mifflinburg 5 (Lilee Dorman).