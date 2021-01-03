TAMPA, Fla. — Even before Mississippi took the field for the Outback Bowl, the Rebels felt good about the direction they’re headed.
Coach Lane Kiffin was rewarded with a new contract despite having only been at the school one season. There also was no guarantee one of the nation’s lowest-ranked defenses would be able to slow down No. 7 Indiana enough to ensure the team’s first non-losing record since 2017.
“It’s really only up from here,” quarterback Matt Corral said Saturday after throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns to pace a 26-20 victory that ruined the finish to surprising Indiana’s breakout season.
Corral’s 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put the Rebels (5-5) ahead for good with 4:12 remaining.
The Ole Miss defense, which allowed 535.7 yards and 40.3 points per game during the regular season, came through with one more stop to clinch the school’s first bowl win since beating Oklahoma State in the 2016 Sugar Bowl.
“We talked about it all week. We’re going to need that,” Kiffin said. “We were not going to go score 60 points. ... We knew it was going to be a struggle, and it was great to see the defense play like they did.”
Indiana (6-2), which entered the game as a nine-point favorite, had a last-gasp effort to drive for a winning score. But the Hoosiers turned the ball over on downs at the Ole Miss 41-yard line with 55 seconds left. Indiana drove to the Ole Miss 32-yard line, but two negative plays — losing 2 yards on a screen to Whop Philyor on first down and a sack on second down — set the Hoosiers back. Faced with fourth-and-18 and under pressure, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle’s desperation pass fell incomplete.
“It really put us in a bad spot,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said of the two negative plays.
Tuttle played most of the game through a separation in his right (throwing) shoulder, which he said occurred early in the game. He completed 26 of 45 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
“There’s no excuse, right? But, yeah, it sucked,” Tuttle said. “But, like I said, it’s for my team. I have to find a way to get the job done. I love them, and we’re going to come back stronger.”
Indiana got off to a slow offensive start, and Ole Miss pounced, jumping to a 13-3 halftime lead. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who earned Outback Bowl MVP honors, passed for 235 of his 342 yards in the first half. Corral found tight end Casey Kelly on a 5-yard touchdown pass to put Ole Miss up 13-3. Ole Miss had a chance to pad its lead, but Indiana blocked a 49-yard field goal attempt from kicker Luke Logan, keeping the deficit at 10 points at halftime.
Ole Miss played without several of its offensive standouts, including wide receiver Elijah Moore, tight end Kenny Yeboah and running back Jerrion Ealy, but still managed to generate 493 yards with its high-tempo offense.
“That definitely played a factor in the game,” Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said. “I saw a lot of guys tightening up toward the end of the game and some even toward the middle of the game. It was tough to get subs in. They were definitely moving on us and going fast.”
The Hoosiers may have tempted fate too much by choosing to cover their Big Ten patches on their uniforms for the Outback Bowl with LEO patches. Allen sent out a statement the night before the game explaining it wasn’t meant as a jab at the conference but as a way to display a mantra that has carried the Hoosiers throughout his four-year tenure: Love Each Other.
Asked again about the Big Ten patch controversy after the loss, Allen stood by his statement.
“The statement is what I’m going to say, and that’s how I’m going to end it,” Allen said.
The loss extended Indiana’s bowl losing streak to six games. Indiana’s last bowl win remains the 1991 Copper Bowl, a game in which the Hoosiers shut out Baylor 24-0.
“I’m the head coach, and this loss falls on me,” Allen said. “That’s the way it works, and I accept it. And that’s what makes it hurt so much. I wanted it for these kids so bad.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.