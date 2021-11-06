HARRISBURG — Although disappointed — just like the rest of her Greenwood teammates — Lydia Miller offered plenty of perspective.
Even though the Wildcats were down after being unable to extend their string of District 3 Class A championships to four straight, the Wildcats were far from out.
Particularly since they have at least one — and hopefully more — games to play.
Olivia Thompson’s goal with 2:19 gone in the third quarter stood as the contest’s lone finish as Oley Valley claimed the title with a 1-0 victory over the three-time champs Saturday afternoon at sun-splashed Speed Ebersole Stadium.
Cassidy Drobek added six saves in goal for the top-seeded Lynx (21-2), who last won District 3 Class A championship gold in 2017. Oley Valley will open state play Tuesday against District 11-A runner-up Palisades.
Miller totaled eight saves for No. 2 Greenwood (18-2), which will take on District 5-A champion Forbes Road in Tuesday’s state opener.
“We had opportunities to score; we had great opportunities; we just didn’t finish,” said Miller, Greenwood’s senior goalie. “I think our team was really taking advantage of ... where we could get the ball down there. We were thinking penalty corners. We were just taking every opportunity that we could.”
Under duress from the start, Miller stopped an early Thompson rip and then denied Alexandra Lopez as the Lynx nearly cashed in off a penalty corner.
“She’s played great for us for two years, so she didn’t surprise me,” Greenwood coach Kent Houser said. “She played a great game.”
That enabled the Wildcats to reach the halftime break in a scoreless tie.
“They’re a quality team, and they got some balls up the field on us that we were still able to defend pretty well,” Houser said. “I thought we did a good job of not giving them too many corners. … If you don’t put the ball in the cage, you’re not going to win.
“We had our opportunities. We had plenty of corner opportunities, good chances and couldn’t get the ball in. So, you’ve got to give their corner defense great credit.”
Continuing to attack, the Lynx put a shot on frame that Miller turned aside and another that one of the Greenwood backs took off the end line. The third chance proved fruitful for Oley Valley, as Thompson buried a point-blank shot.
After falling behind, the Wildcats seemed to sense the urgency needed, and the Tri-Valley League champs picked up the energy level and began to generate more chances at the offensive end.
“We adjusted, and we knew we had to work effectively as a team to get things done,” Miller said. “We had to come together as a team defensively to get things done, and I think we did.”
Try as they might, however, Oley had an answer for every Greewood opportunity. Many of Wildcats' opportunities arrived via penalty corners, but even though Ashlyn Taylor stood over seven restarts in the second half nothing would fall.
Greenwood senior standout Emma Rolston never had a clean look on frame as the Tiffany Cappellano’s group was determined not to let the Kent State recruit beat them.
Greenwood had one last chance in the final minute, but was unable to locate the equalizer. Moments later, the Lynx celebrated District 3 crown No. 10.
“We knew the situation, and I thought our kids responded to it,” Houser said. “We got up there and got some pressure and had some opportunities.”
For the Wildcats, though, they’ll begin chasing another championship when Tuesday’s state opener finally tips off. And that next outing is what Miller is focused on.
“This is one game; this isn’t the whole season,” Miller said. “We have an opportunity to come out fighting more than we ever have before, and it’ll really show how our team is really put together. … We have found a way before, and we will do it again.”
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A FINAL
At Central Dauphin M.S.
OLEY VALLEY 1, GREENWOOD 0
Third quarter
OV-Olivia Thompson, 2:19.
Shots on goal: OV 9-6. Corners: G 10-2. Saves: Greenwood 8 (Lydia Miller); Oley Valley 6 (Cassidy Drobek).