BETHLEHEM — Matt Schearer's 19-yard field goal capped a wild sequence in the final two minutes of Saturday's game and lifted Bucknell to its first victory of the season, 19-17 over Lehigh.
The Bison scored the potential game-tying touchdown with 2:05 to play when Rushawn Baker ran in from the 1-yard line. The extra-point attempt was blocked, however, keeping the host Mountain Hawks in the lead.
Ryan Schatzel's onside kick bounded 18 yards to the Lehigh 47 where it was recovered by Bucknell. The play held up under an official review.
The Bison then drove to the Mountain Hawks' 2-yard line, converting a third-and-11 along the way with a 24-yard pass from Nick Semptimphelter to tight end Charlie Kreinbucher.
Bucknell took three cracks at the end zone before calling upon Schearer to boot the go-ahead field goal. His kick capped a 12-point quarter for the Bison.
"It was super-exciting," said Schearer, who also drilled a 48-yarder in the second quarter. "You spend a lot of time out on a field by yourself in the offseason kicking a ball repeatedly. It's great to be out here with friends doing something fun, winning a game. It's great."
It snapped a 13-game losing streak for the Bison (1-6 overall, 1-2 Patriot League) and extended the Mountain Hawks’ skid to six games dropping them to 1-7 (1-2 PL).
Semptimphelter passed for 146 yards, while Baker ran for 48 and two TDs.
Gaige Garcia, a Southern Columbia graduate, paced Lehigh with 41 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Bucknell's defense limited the Mountain Hawks to just 10 points. Lehigh's first touchdown was scored on a blocked punt early in the third quarter. The Bison came up with two interceptions and a forced fumble, all in the second quarter.
Bucknell has forced eight turnovers over its last two games.
Bison linebackers Blake Leake and Ben Allen each finished with seven tackles. Safety Brent Jackson posted five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
"I'm just so proud of how me and my teammates played today. We fought to the bitter end," said Jackson. "We tried to create turnovers, three-and-outs, tried to put the offense in the best position to score. It's a great feeling seeing everything come together.
Baker scored both of Bucknell's touchdowns on runs of 3 yards and 1 yard. Semptimphelter was 18-of-28 with 95 of his passing yards coming during the fourth quarter.
Lehigh led in total offense, 255-215, but was penalized 12 times for 110 yards. The Mountain Hawks were forced to punt six times, including on four consecutive drives between the third and fourth quarters. Lehigh ran for 71 yards in the contest and passed for 184.
"It was an amazing gut-check out of our football team. Not just once, not just twice, but really three times in the football game. Things weren't going our way. We weren't executing on offense, we turned the ball over on offense, we lost the lead, and then we managed to claw and come back and score," said Bison coach Dave Cecchini. "It was one of those games that in earlier weeks we have not been able to overcome. Forget three, or four, or five bad breaks. We were having difficulty overcoming one or two bad breaks, and so it's just a huge amount of satisfaction to see our players rise to the level that we know they're capable of playing."
Jackson grabbed his second interception in as many games on a deep pass down at the Bucknell 5-yard line, ending a 10-play drive for the Mountain Hawks. The senior then forced a fumble on Lehigh's following drive, knocking the ball out of the quarterback's hand on a sack. Jackson, who leads the FCS in solo tackles, recovered the fumble as well.
BUCKNELL 19, LEHIGH 17
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Bucknell (1-6, 1-2);0;7;0;12 — 19
Lehigh (1-7, 1-2);0;3;7;7 — 17
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
B-Baker 3 run (Schearer kick), 02:02
L-FG Van Dusen 34, 00:27
Third quarter
L-Lucien 0 blocked punt return (Van Dusen kick), 12:58
Fourth quarter
B-FG Schearer 48, 14:20
L-Garcia 1 run (Van Dusen kick), 04:49
B-Baker 1 run (kick failed), 02:05
B-FG Schearer 19, 00:18
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;L
First downs;12;18
Rushes-yards;36-69;29-71
Passing yards;146;184
Comp.-Att.-Int.;13-28-0;22-40-2
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalty-yards;8-56;12-110
Time of Possession;31:18;28:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bucknell: Ru. Baker 18-48, Ni. Semptimphelter 8-11, Co. Bennett 7-5, Al. Brown 3-5. Lehigh: Ga. Garcia 16-41, Ja. DiPietro 6-15, Da. Perri 4-13, Ge. Jamiel 2-10, Br. Silbor 1-(minus 8).
PASSING — Bucknell: Ni. Semptimphelter 13-28-0-146. Lehigh: Da. Perri 19-34-1-160, Br. Silbor 3-6-1-24.
RECEIVING — Bucknell: Ma. Owens 2-51, Ch. Kreinbucher 1-24, Ch. Tait 2-19, Da. Harris 3-18, Co. Bennett 2-16, Jo. Gary 2-15, Ok. Ayungo 1-3. Lehigh: Ge. Jamiel 9-70, Er. Johnson 4-40, Ja. Burbage 3-31, Ja. DiPietro 2-16, Ia. O'Connor 2-13, Ro. Miner 1-10, Co. Kennedy 1-4.