After nearly fourth months without high school sports, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Pennsylvania Governor’s office gave school districts a plan to start scholastic sports again.
The PIAA date of July 1 to restart offseason voluntary activities has been rescinded. Schools can begin conditioning and workouts at “the discretion of a school entity’s governing body.”
“Allowing voluntary activities to commence at PIAA member schools as early as the approval by the local board is a significant move to allow students to be students, said PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi. “We are very appreciative and supportive of the Governor’s staff and (the Pennsylvania Department of Education) for allowing our input and having discussion of opening schools for voluntary workouts and activities.”
“I know we are behind in strength training and conditioning,” first-year Danville football coach Mike Brennan said. “I think one plus, though, of this (pandemic) is the kids will be hungrier to start working again and practicing. We’re going to have to do some combination of weights, conditioning and football training, hopefully the day after the school board meets again (June 24).”
Practices and games in yellow counties are limited to 25 people.
In green counties, the limit is 250. Also, facilities may not exceed 50 percent of their total occupancy allowed by law.
Coaches are encouraged to wear face coverings at all times.
Athletes must adhere to social-distance requirements “including in the field of play, locker rooms, sidelines, dugouts, benches and workout areas.” Coaches and players should not congregate.
Athletes must be screened and monitored for COVID-19 symptoms before and during workouts. An athlete who feels ill or has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher must be sent home.
Area athletic directors are speaking to each other and helping to come up with a plan to get the students back on the field as soon as possible.
“We are going to look at the guidelines and develop a plan that is best for us,” Selinsgrove athletic director Justin Simpson said. “(The Heartland Athletic Conference) schools have been in contact with each other to make sure we’re all on the same page.”
One plus for the schools is they had inkling on how the PIAA was going to bring back sports when the Department of Education released its recommendations to start school on July 1.
“We’ve been working on things since last week,” Shikellamy athletic director Tim Foor said. “It’s given us head start.”
For Shikellamy, that could come as quickly as tonight. The school board is set to meet tonight, and without calling a special meeting, the Shikellamy school district doesn’t meet again until Aug. 6.
Brennan, who played at Pottsville Nativity in the late 1980s, sees many similarities between his high school football career and the upcoming scholastic season.
“I’m just old enough to remember that we used to have to get ready on our own in the summer,” Brennan said. “There weren’t 7-on-7s every weekend. It was up to us to get ready for the season.”
He’s also thought long and hard about Division III programs always being in the same situation the high school teams are facing this season.
“Division III teams leave the college in early May and go home for the summers — go to their internships and are away from the coaching staff,” Brennan said. “They come back to practice for two-and-half weeks and have to be ready to play at a high level.
“That’s why I’m confident even though we are behind now, because of the pandemic, we’ll still be ready to go on Aug. 28 (the presumptive first day of football games).”
The PIAA also noted that it planned on starting the fall seasons on time.