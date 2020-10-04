In the fourth quarter of Penn State’s 2019 season opener against Idaho, Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith leveled a crushing blow on Vandals’ running back Kiahn Martinez.
Smith’s hit sent Martinez to Beaver Stadium’s turf, and it impressed Penn State offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe enough to send him falling to the ground on the sideline in awe of his teammate’s hit.
Smith played in all 13 games as a true freshman last year, recording 14 total tackles to go with one quarterback hurry.
Smith said the largest adjustment during his freshman season wasn’t the speed of the game, but rather, the size and athleticism of the opponents he faced.
“I would have to say the size of the players, and the playbook,” Smith said. “In high school, for me, an offensive lineman was like 5-foot-8 maybe, like 180 pounds soaking wet. From that to 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7, 325 (pounds) being able to move laterally just as well as I can, that’s a big difference.”
Smith joins fellow class of 2019 commit Lance Dixon on Penn State’s two-deep at outside linebacker to enter the 2020 season. Dixon redshirted last season after playing in three games.
Although Smith and Dixon are youthful, Penn State senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said they’re not devoid of talent.
“I think they’re both physical guys,” Castro-Fields said on Friday. “Speed is the thing that comes to my mind. They’re both big guys, but they’re both running well — 4.5s, 4.4s. They fly to the ball.”
While the on-field speed of the game last year was manageable for Smith, the Virginia native said fully grasping the depth of the playbook was a bit of a challenge. Castro-Fields said he’s been impressed by the improvements Smith and Dixon have shown this offseason, and he, too, agreed that fully comprehending the team’s playbook as a youngster isn’t the easiest task.
“The playbook is probably the biggest thing for them — to keep going through it,” Castro-Fields said. “Even for me, when I was a freshman, you can know the playbook, but until you get out there and (offenses) go to empty and things are switching, they’re doing all their checks where you have to think but also play fast. … When adjustments come up, that’s when you have to know (the playbook). They’ve been doing a great job in practice so far.”
Penn State’s linebacker corps this season has to replace the production and leadership provided by former starters Micah Parsons, Cam Brown and Jan Johnson.
Parsons in August decided to opt out of the upcoming season because of coronavirus concerns, and to focus on the 2021 NFL draft. Brown was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants in the spring, and Johnson was picked up by the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent in April.
Penn State has earned its ‘Linebacker U’ moniker through producing high-caliber linebackers over the years. Smith and Dixon will have the chance to make their impact on their position by filling the void left by Parsons, Brown and Johnson.
“I definitely feel like we’re going to miss those guys, as far as them knowing what they’re doing on the field and knowing the playbook and just having a great amount of experience,” Smith said. “But for us, stepping up into the roles, everybody’s stepping up. I’m stepping up in Cam’s spot; Jesse (Luketa) is stepping up into Micah’s spot; Ellis (Brooks) is stepping up into Jan’s spot. We all (don’t) really have the same type of game, but we bring different flavors to the table.”