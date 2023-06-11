Oral Roberts will continue its surprising NCAA baseball tournament run in the College World Series after beating Oregon 11-6 in the deciding game of their super regional. No. 1 national seed Wake Forest, No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Virginia also won super regionals to advance. No. 2 Florida and TCU clinched CWS bids Saturday. Winners from the Texas-Stanford and Tennessee-Southern Mississippi super regionals will earn the other two CWS spots. Oral Roberts is the lowest-seeded team to reach the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, since Stony Brook in 2012.
No. 1 national seed Wake Forest was expected to make it to the College World Series.
Oral Roberts? Not so much.
Yet it’s on to Omaha for the Golden Eagles, who certainly look the part of a team deserving to be among the final eight in the NCAA Tournament after going on the road and sweeping through regionals and then winning a three-game super regional against Oregon.
ORU is the lowest seed to reach the CWS since Stony Brook in 2012. The feat is reminiscent of ORU’s run to the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Now the team from the small evangelical school in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will head to Omaha, Nebraska, to play TCU on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field. Oral Roberts’ only other CWS appearance was in 1978, when the team was known as the Titans and played as an independent.
ORU has never been an easy out after blowing an eight-run lead and losing the super regional opener — ending their 21-game win streak — they rallied in the ninth inning for a walk-off victory Saturday and came back Sunday to knock out the Ducks.
ORU and TCU are joined in the CWS field by No. 1 national seed Wake Forest, No. 2 Florida, No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Virginia.
Wake Forest is headed to the CWS for the first time since it won the national championship in 1955, and the Demon Deacons will bring the hottest offense in the country.
The Demon Deacons tied the NCAA Tournament record with nine home runs in their super regional-clinching 22-5 win over Alabama, and they are the first team since LSU in 1997 to have won four tournament games by double digits.
Virginia beat Duke 12-2 to earn its sixth trip to the CWS, all since 2009 under coach Brian O’Connor.