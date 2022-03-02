WILLIAMSPORT — Mason Ordonez helped open the District 4 Class 2A Swimming Championships with an upset of sorts as Lewisburg knocked off top-seeded Central Columbia in the 200 medley relay.
Ordonez opened the race, and set up his team with the lead. Miles Fassero, Mitchell Malusi, and Braden Davis maintained the advantage, finishing in 1:46.36. Central Columbia was right behind with a 1:46.49.
Ordonez flourished in his solo event, too.
In the 200 freestyle, one race removed from the opening relay, Ordonez finished in 1:47.80 to beat Central Columbia’s Andrew Sponenberg (1:49.06) and Shikellamy’s Trevor Reichner (1:51.09).
“I came in really nervous,” Ordonez said. “The kids in the pool motivated me. I was able to come through and get the win that I wanted.”
It was a revenge tour of sorts for Ordonez, who finished second in the last year’s race. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it meant a limited field in states, so Ordonez missed out.
More swimmers will qualify to this year’s state meet, but Ordonez left little to chance.
“You have good days and bad days,” Ordonez said. “I just had a good day today. I was glad I was able to swim with everyone, and they were able to do well, too.”
Lewisburg's Kimberly Shannon also enjoyed time at the top of the podium. She won the 200 individual medley by more than 15 seconds.
“Training has been really good for our entire team, and I was really just trusting in that,” Shannon said. “It helps knowing your competitors. We were just making small talk before the race. The nerves were lower.”
Shannon beat Danville’s Alivia Shen (2:15.34) and Caroline Spahr (2:19.47).
“I’ve been working on my butterfly, and I knew it was going to be strong,” Shannon said. “I was just kind of taking 50-by-50 and trying not to think about it.”
Shannon’s approach worked as she shaved six seconds off her seed time.
“Last year we tapered a little more for this meet, because of COVID,” Shannon said. “This year we didn’t taper as much. Going a second off of what I did last, I was super proud of it.”
Danville’s Brenna Ross won the 50 freestyle in 24.05 seconds.
“It’s my comfort zone, because it’s just once and done,” Ross said. “It’s fun to just leave it all out there.”
Ross has been a mainstay in the event since joining the Ironmen, and her goals were lofty as she entered the meet.
“I like seeing improvement in time,” Ross said. “I’ve dropped a lot of time this year, and that’s cool to see. It proves my hard work is paying off.”
Hannah Bartholomew was making just her second appearance at the meet for the Ironmen.
Bartholomew faced off against Southern Columbia's Annabell Reck, who entered with the lowest seed time. Reck competes for Bloomsburg.
“When I was in the water, I just said this is me and this is how I feel,” Bartholomew said. “It was more mental than physical, and I had everybody around me and the cheering was pretty amazing. I just left it all in the water.”
Bartholomew posted a personal best 59.80 to just edge Reck (59.88). Bartholomew became a district champion, and hit her goal of going under a minute.
“I’m happy,” Bartholomew said. “It was my training. I’ve done a lot of underwater swimming. I just had to be mentally prepared.”
Bartholomew’s older sister, Coyla, helped the 200 free relay team pick up Danville’s second relay win of the night, and won the 200 freestyle.
“I went into my race knowing that I wanted to win,” Coyla Bartholomew said. “I went in knowing I wanted to get a solid seed. It was a close race for sure, but I was able to pull it out in the end.”
Danville won the 200 medley relay and then the 200 free relay as it looks to win its fourth consecutive District 4 Championship.
District 4 Championships
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Hannah Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew), 1:53.87. 200 free: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 2:00.40; 2. Riley Noss (CC), 2:00.51; 3. Taegan Williams (ATH), 2:03.80. 200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon (LEW), 2:00.06; 2. Alivia Shen (DAN), 2:15.34; 3. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 2:19.47. 50 free: Brenna Ross (DAN), 24.05; 2. Reese Charney (JS), 24.93; 3. Juliana Varner (TOW), 26.75. 100 fly: 1. Hannah Bartholomew (DAN), 59.80; 2. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 59.88; 3. Maya Hassenbalg (DAN), 1:07.28. 200 free relay: 1. Danville Caroline Spahr, Victoria Bartholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, Coyla Bartholomew), 1:44.89.
Team standings
1. Danville, 257; 2. Central Columbia, 156; 3. Bloomsburg, 146; 4. Athens, 129; 5. Lewisburg, 109; 6. Jersey Shore, 104; 7. Milton, 97; 8. Towanda, 53; 9. Wellsboro, 35; 10. Shamokin, 14.
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Miles Fassero, Mitchell Malusis, Braden Davis), 1:46.36. 200 free: 1. Mason Ordonez (LEW), 1:47.80; 2. Andrew Sponenberg (CC), 1:49.06; 3. Trevor Reichner (SHIK), 1:51.09. 200 IM: 1. Brady Madden (CC), 2:00.06; 2. Ryan Hause (DAN), 2:00.75; 3. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 2:02.23; 50 free: 1. Ahmed Elbetagy (BLOOM), 21.53; 2. Chris DeForest (ATHEN), 23.17; 3. Brady Madden (CC), 23.67. 100 fly: 1. Samuel Deluca (MIFF), 53.10; 2. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 55.09; 3. Mason Cianflone (SHIK), 55.88. 200 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Alton Smargassi, Bryce Rafel, Andrew Sponenberg, Brady Madden), 1:35.88.
Team standings
1. Central Columbia, 210; 2. Lewisburg, 157; 3. Danville, 134; 4. Athens, 133; 5. Bloomsburg, 93; 6. Milton, 90; 7. Jersey Shore, 86; 8. Mount Carmel, 58; 9. Shikellamy, 47; 10. Towanda, 39.