The Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore. — Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points to lead five Oregon players in double figures, and the third-ranked Ducks cruised to a 79-48 victory over No. 19 Arizona State on Sunday.
Oregon (22-2, 11-1 Pac-12) earned its 10th straight victory. Erin Boley and Jaz Shelley each had 14 points and four 3-pointers. Satou Sabally scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Ionescu was 6-of-9 from the field and had five assists and five rebounds.
Ja’Tavia Tapley and Eboni Walker each had eight points for the Sun Devils (16-8, 6-6), who beat the Ducks 72-66 on Jan. 10.
n Syracuse 59,
No. 5 Louisville 51
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kiara Lewis scored 24 points, and Syracuse shut down Louisville for the victory.
Syracuse (12-11, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), which beat Boston College on Thursday night, gave coach Quentin Hillsman his 300th career win.
Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 12 points for the Orange, and Emily Engstler finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
Louisville (21-3 10-2) was coming off a 67-59 home loss to No. 17 Florida State on Thursday night.
n No. 6 Stanford 79, USC 59
STANFORD, Calif. — Lexie Hull had 14 points and six rebounds, leading Stanford to the runaway victory.
The Cardinal (21-3, 10-2 Pac-12) earned their 10th straight victory against Southern California (12-11, 4-8), and improved to 60-12 all-time against the Trojans.
n No. 8 Mississippi State 69,
No. 16 Texas A&M 57
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Myah Taylor scored each of her 16 points in the final 12 minutes to help Mississippi State rally for the win.
Taylor also had six assists, three steals and zero turnovers to lead the charge for the struggling Bulldogs (22-3, 10-1 SEC).
n No. 12 Arizona 65,
No. 9 Oregon State 58, OT
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Aari McDonald scored 22 points, and Arizona got a close win on the road.
The Wildcats (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12) snapped an 11-game losing streak against Oregon State (18-5, 7-5) dating to the 2011-12 season.
n No. 10 UCLA 74,
California 70, OT
BERKELEY, Calif. — Michaela Onyenwere hit a go-ahead jumper in the paint with 25.7 seconds left and scored seven of her 22 points in overtime, helping UCLA complete an impressive Bay Area sweep.
Coming off a victory Friday night at No. 6 Stanford, UCLA (21-2, 10-2 Pac-12) won its third straight since a loss at Arizona on Jan. 31.
n No. 13 Maryland 79,
Rutgers 50
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kaila Charles had 16 points and eight rebounds, leading Maryland to its ninth straight victory.
Maryland reached 20 wins for the 17th straight season.
n No. 14 DePaul 86,
Seton Hall 76
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Chante Stonewall scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, powering DePaul to the victory.
Stonewall scored 24 points in the first half, helping the Blue Demons to a 50-40 lead at the break.
DePaul (22-3, 12-1 Big East) had five players score in double figures.
n No. 25 Arkansas 103,
No. 15 Kentucky 85
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points, helping Arkansas outlast Kentucky.
Arkansas (19-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) reached the century mark for the third time this season. The Razorbacks are 1-3 against teams in the AP Top 25.
n No. 17 Florida State 63,
Virginia 55
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points for Florida State, and Morgan Jones put up her first career double-double.
Gillespie was 9-of-18 shooting and had eight rebounds. Jones had 11 points and 11 boards.
n No. 18 Indiana 57,
Nebraska 53
LINCOLN, Neb. — Grace Berger made a layup with 30 seconds left, and Jaelynn Penn hit two key free throws to send Indiana to the road win.
Penn led the Hoosiers (19-6, 9-4 Big Ten) with 14 points. Berger had nine points and 15 rebounds.
n No. 20 Iowa 83, Purdue 71
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, and Iowa pulled away for the road win.
Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle had 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten).
n No. 22 South Dakota 93,
North Dakota 46
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Ciara Duffy scored 17 points, and South Dakota rolled to its 11th consecutive win.
Taylor Frederick had 15 points for the Coyotes (22-2, 11-0 Summit League).
n No 24 Missouri State 89,
Drake 83
DES MOINES, Iowa — Brice Calip had 23 points and eight assists, and Missouri State earned its sixth straight victory.
Calip went 7-for-11 from the field and 8-for-10 at the line.
MEN
n Marquette 76,
No. 19 Butler 57
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 17 points, and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead Marquette to a victory over Butler.
Marquette (17-6, 7-4 Big East) put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back 3 pointers.
n No. 25 Houston 76,
Wichita State 43
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds, DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Houston beat Wichita State.
Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each scored 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston (19-5, 9-2 American Athletic Conference).