GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The youngest team in the FBS, mistake-prone Oregon looked it in a 34-17 loss to No. 12 Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
The Ducks (4-3, CFP 25) committed a season-high five turnovers, including a muffed kickoff return, had a touchdown negated by a penalty and held the ball for only 17:12. They were 0-for-6 on third down.
“It is a game of execution,” coach Mario Cristobal said. “We weren’t able to execute and get done what we needed to get done.”
Down 28-17 at the half, Oregon’s six second-half possessions ended punt-fumble-punt-fumble-punt-interception.
Iowa State (9-3, CFP 10) turned the first fumble into a field goal midway through the third quarter and blunted later drives after Anthony Brown fumbled and Tyler Shough threw an interception.
“The things you can’t compromise in a game like this — you can’t compromise your physicality, your execution, your focus and your effort,” Cristobal said. “Certainly when you turn the ball over like we did, hard to overcome.”
Oregon gave up 10 points on turnovers. It is usually on the other side of the turnover battle. The Ducks averaged 9.15 points per game off turnovers over the last two seasons, second in the FBS to Alabama,
The Ducks rotated Shough and Brown at quarterback, an orchestrated strategy that Cristobal said he believed gave the Ducks their best chance. Both threw two touchdown passes in a victory over Southern California in the Pac-12 title game.
Redshirt freshman Slough, one of 16 Oregon players who made their first career start in the regular season, completed 7 of 9 passes for 79 yards and an interception.
Senior transfer Brown entered early in the second quarter and played most of the rest of the game, completing 12 of 19 passes for 147 yards. He rushed for two touchdowns and lost a fumble.
“He (Brown) developed a hot hand, and we stayed with the hot hand,” Cristobal said. “That’s what transpired. Nothing else.”
GATOR BOWL
n Kentucky 23,
No. 24 N.C. State 21
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kentucky’s postgame locker room provided a scene players and coaches might never forget. They celebrated a third consecutive bowl victory while dedicating it to two guys who couldn’t be there.
This one was for late offensive line coach John Schlarman and rehabbing linebacker Chris Oats, who has been battling a significant medical condition since May.
A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores, and the Wildcats held off No. 24 North Carolina State in a chippy TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
“It was extremely emotional, even walking into the locker room we were saying, ‘That was for (Oats), that was for Schlarman,’” said linebacker Jamin Davis, who finished with 13 tackles and an interception.
“It’s definitely something to show to the younger guys that we just keep playing through all the adversity, whatever’s going on around us, all the outside noise,” Davis added. “Just block it out. ... We’ve got to keep going regardless.”
Christopher Dunn missed two field goals for the Wolfpack (8-4), who trailed 16-14 late when Bailey Hockman threw his third interception of the game. Rodriguez scored on the ensuing play, going nearly untouched for 26 yards.
NC State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining. But Allen Dailey recovered Dunn’s onside kick, and the Wildcats (5-6) ran out the clock. Coach Mark Stoops got a Gatorade bath following the team’s second straight win, which ended a tumultuous season that included Schlarman’s death following a two-year battle with cancer.
ORANGE BOWL
n No. 5 Texas A&M 41,
No. 14 North Carolina 27
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the Aggies beat North Carolina to cap a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the Aggies (9-1), who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher improved to 3-0 in Orange Bowls, winning two previous ones at Florida State.
Achane’s go-ahead score came on a play where he darted left, nearly tripped over one of his own blockers, broke a tackle and then got loose down the sideline. The Aggies got a fourth-down stop on the ensuing possession, and Achane sealed the win on a 1-yard run with 1:34 left.
Sam Howell passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Josh Downs, for the Tar Heels (8-4). North Carolina was without leading rushers Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, leading receiver Dyami Brown and top tackler Chazz Surratt — all of whom opted out of the bowl game.
It was a tough end to the season for the ACC, which sent two teams to the four-team College Football Playoff, yet still had a winless postseason.