INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon’s Justin Herbert might have as much to gain as any quarterback at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
LSU’s Joe Burrow is a virtual lock to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa seems destined to be selected somewhere in the top five as long as his medicals check out.
Neither of those quarterbacks will participate in on-field drills Thursday.
Herbert will.
It’s unlikely that will be enough to push him past that duo on draft day, but he certainly could join them in the top five.
In an offseason filled with quarterback options in the draft and through free agency, Herbert stands out with his big arm and fluid mobility.
He hopes to show NFL teams this week he also has some of the intangibles needed to succeed at the game’s most difficult position.
“(I want to show teams) that I’m a competitor,” Herbert said Tuesday. “I want to come out here and I want to do everything, have fun, get better, learn. I think it’s all about the long haul, so anything I can do to extend my game is what I’m going to do.”
Some believed Herbert would have been considered with the No. 1 overall pick had he decided to enter the draft a year ago.
The quarterback wanted to finish his career with his recruiting class, and get a chance to play alongside his younger brother, Patrick.
The Ducks fell short of their goal of qualifying for the College Football Playoff, but they ended the season with a Rose Bowl victory, and Herbert was the MVP.
It was a fitting end to a four-year career that saw Herbert grow on and off the field.
“I think the kid that showed up at the University of Oregon isn’t me anymore,” he said. “There’s aspects of my game that have changed. I’ve become more vocal. I’ve become more outgoing, and there are things you have to do to be a quarterback and the way a quarterback carries himself. I think I’ve done a great job of becoming that over these past four years.”
Whole new game
Washington’s Jacob Eason also could slip into the first-round quarterback conversation.
Like Herbert, he plans to compete on the field Thursday and show teams he won’t back down from a challenge.
He also will be coming into the NFL with a different outlook on the game. After starring as a freshman at Georgia, he suffered an injury, and lost his starting job to Jake Fromm as a sophomore.
When the NCAA did not grant him a waiver, he had to sit out his junior year at Washington. That two-year gap led him to find other ways to contribute, and gave him a new appreciation for game days.
“That was a super unique situation,” Eason said. “I had never gone through two seasons (sitting out). Throughout high school and all the way up to my freshman year, I was the guy. I was the starter. So, initially, that sophomore year was new for me. I had to learn how to operate in that role, and ultimately in that experience, I gained a new appreciation for the game having it taken away on Saturday.
“I learned how to become a better practice player, loved to go in and lift and run and work out and all those things. The camaraderie in the locker room and a bunch of different areas of the game that you lose sight of when it’s all about Saturdays but, when you get it taken away, you get a new perspective.”
No favorites
Tagovailoa generally presents a happy face to the public. But he was aggravated by one recent report and wanted to set the record straight.
He will consider playing for teams other than the Dallas Cowboys.
Tagovailoa was a fan of the team growing up, and he had dogs named Dallas and Star. But the rumor he wanted to force his way to Dallas somehow grew out of control.
“I talked one time about the dogs, then I hear the quote start changing, and all of a sudden it winds up there,” he said. “Honestly, it would be great to be drafted by any team.”
Reality star
Fromm had a unique experience during his senior season at Houston County High School in Warner Robbins, Ga.
His every move was documented by video cameras, and edited into the first season of Netflix’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” giving him an early taste of celebrity life.
“It was a great experience for me and my family,” Fromm said. “We had the opportunity to go back and relive my senior season of football and be able to share all those memories again.
“For me, it’s an experience to kind of always have a camera around and be able to handle and present myself in the best way possible, be able to create my brand, and now I’m here.”