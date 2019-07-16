SELINSGROVE — Orwigsburg scored seven unearned in the third innings, and held off a late Keystone rally, in a 13-9 victory in the elimination bracket final of the Section 3 Major Division Little League baseball tournament on Monday night.
Orwigsburg will face Warrior Run at 5:30 p.m. today at DeWire Field at East Snyder Park in the championship game of the Section 3 Tournament. Orwigsburg must beat Warrior Run twice. The winner of the tournament advances to the Major Division State Tournament in Camp Hill. The Section 3 champion opens the tournament at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Warrior Run beat Orwigsburg, 4-0, in the opening game of the tournament on Saturday.
In Monday’s contest, Jase Seltzer gave Keystone its last lead of the tournament with an RBI single in the bottom of the second for a 5-4 advantage.
In the third, Orwigsburg scored seven runs in the inning to open up an 11-7 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Keystone struggled with wildness. Its pitchers needed 138 pitches to get through four innings, before retiring Orwigsburg in order in the fifth inning.
— The Daily Item