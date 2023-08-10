The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — By the slimmest of margins, the Baltimore Orioles still haven’t been swept in almost 15 months.
Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle homered, Félix Bautista worked through another shaky ninth inning, and the Orioles extended their streak to 76 series without being swept, edging the Houston Astros 5-4 on Thursday.
It was 5-3 when Bautista, who allowed a grand slam to Kyle Tucker on Tuesday night to lose that game, came on to pitch the ninth. Jose Altuve’s one-out double, and Alex Bregman’s walk allowed the go-ahead run to come up, but catcher James McCann caught Yordan Alvarez’s foul pop, holding onto the ball as he lost his balance and fell.
Tucker then drew a walk to load the bases, and Yainer Diaz followed with a line drive to the left side. Third baseman Ramón Urías made a dive for it and couldn’t catch it, but he did prevent it from going all the way through and only one run came home.
Bautista finally retired Jon Singleton on a popup for his 31st save in 37 chances.
Red Sox 2, Royals 0
BOSTON — James Paxton worked 51/3 scoreless innings, and five Boston pitchers combined for the seven-hit shutout as the Red Sox beat Kansas City.
John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski and Chris Martin followed Paxton, and Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth inning for his 25th save as Boston moved five games over .500 at 60-55, and took three of four games from the Royals.
Alex Verdugo hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to give Boston a 1-0 lead, and Adam Duvall added an RBI double in the fifth.
Paxton (7-3), who allowed three homers in his previous start against Toronto, scattered six hits with six strikeouts and no walks. The 34-year-old left-hander was helped by a sliding catch by Verdugo that led to an inning-ending 9-3 double play in the second.
Guardians 4, Blue Jays 3
CLEVELAND — Noah Syndergaard won for the first time since April 30, rookies Brayan Rocchio and José Tena sparked Cleveland’s offense, and the Guardians defeated Toronto.
Syndergaard (2-5) allowed one run in 52/3 innings, and was removed with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth. Nick Sandlin retired Nathan Lukes on a ground ball to end the inning.
The game’s drama level increased after Syndergaard left. Toronto scored twice and loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Cleveland managed to stay ahead.
“I felt like I’ve been at the dentist since two o’clock or whatever,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I mean, that was a long ending.”
Tigers 3, Twins 0
DETROIT — Riley Greene broke up a pitchers’ duel with a sixth-inning homer, and Detroit beat Minnesota.
Detroit’s third straight victory gave the Tigers a 3-1 win of the work-week series.
Minnesota had won five straight after taking Monday’s opener.
The Twins had two singles, the last in the fifth inning.
Reese Olson (2-5) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out eight.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 7, Braves 5
PITTSBURGH — Coming off a pair of draining, tight losses, and facing an early deficit against perhaps the best team in baseball, Pittsburgh could have bailed.
It’s August. They’re essentially out of the playoff mix following a scorching start. Their focus over the final third of the season is essentially trying to see how far along the young core they’ve been cultivating has come.
That core provided a pretty emphatic answer, rallying past Atlanta to earn a four-game split against a team that has long been where the Pirates are trying to go.
“We gave (the Braves) all they wanted this series,” Pittsburgh outfielder Bryan Reynolds said. “It was good to get this one and even it out.”
Ke’Bryan Hayes drove in three runs for the third straight game for Pittsburgh. Liover Peguero knocked in two, and newly acquired reliever Thomas Hatch picked up his first win in nearly three years as Pittsburgh finished off an eight-game stretch against division leaders Atlanta and Milwaukee a respectable 4-4.
Matt Olson hit his 40th home run of the season for Atlanta to move into a tie with Shohei Ohtani for the major-league lead.
Orlando Arcia also homered for the Braves. Austin Riley added three hits, but Bryce Elder (8-4) couldn’t protect an early 4-0 lead.
INTERLEAGUE
Cardinals 5, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matthew Liberatore didn’t allow a run in a career-best eight innings, Andrew Knizner and Tommy Edman homered, and St. Louis beat Tampa Bay.
St. Louis won two of three in the series with Tampa Bay, the AL wild-card leader.
Liberatore (2-4) was part of a January 2020 trade between Tampa Bay and St. Louis that sent 2023 All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Rays.
Liberatore retired his final 14 batters, and received a standing ovation from a large group of Cardinals’ fans behind the St. Louis dugout walking off the field after the eighth inning.