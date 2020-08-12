The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Austin Hays hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the 10th inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 10-9 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.
Bryce Harper hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth, and Jean Segura gave the Phillies a 6-5 lead with a solo shot two outs later. But closer Hector Neris couldn’t hold it.
After Orioles closer Cole Sulser (1-1) allowed a two-run single to Didi Gregorius with two outs in the ninth to tie it at 8, Hays put Baltimore ahead to stay.
With a runner on second to start the extra inning, Hays ripped a sinking liner to center off Deolis Guerra (1-2). Roman Quinn dove headfirst and the ball skipped to the warning track. Quinn fell picking it up and Hays circled the bases.
The Orioles went ahead 8-6 in the ninth on a wacky play. After Renato Nunez lined an RBI single to to make it 6-6, Neris nearly escaped a bases-loaded jam when Pedro Severino lifted a 2-0 pitch with two outs toward the first-base side of the mound. Segura charged in from third base, called off first baseman Rhys Hoskins late and stumbled crossing over the mound as the ball dropped in and two runs scored.
n Yankees 9, Braves 6
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge dented an advertisement with a scorching home run before making an unusual early exit, Jordan Montgomery pitched efficiently against a lineup missing its brightest young star, and New York beat Atlanta.
Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuña Jr. about 90 minutes before first pitch with a sore left wrist.
n Blue Jays 5, Marlins 4, 10 innings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the first major league game in Buffalo since 1915, Travis Shaw hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and Toronto settled into its new nest with a win over Miami.
Barred from playing in Toronto by the Canadian government over concerns about the coronavirus, the Blue Jays spent nearly three weeks on the road before moving into the ballpark of their Triple-A affiliate.
Francisco Cervelli’s three-run homer with two outs in the Miami ninth made it 4-all.
n Cubs 7, Indians 1
CLEVELAND — Jon Lester looked comfortable on a mound where he helped make history, and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading Chicago to a win over Cleveland, which welcomed back manager Terry Francona after a couple bumpy days.
n Reds 6, Royals 5, 10 innings
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th, and Cincinnati blew another late lead before rallying past Kansas City.
n Brewers 6, Twins 4
MILWAUKEE — Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as Milwaukee came from behind to beat Minnesota.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rays 8, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Mike Brosseau led off the game with a home run, Yandy Díaz and Hunter Renfroe each had two RBIs, and Tampa continued its offensive onslaught against Boston.
n White Sox 8, Tigers 4
DETROIT — Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Chicago snapped Detroit’s four-game wining streak.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Nationals 2, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Max Scherzer showed no effects of hamstring trouble, navigating heavy traffic early for his first win this season, and Trea Turner hit a record-breaking leadoff homer to help Washington beat New York.
Howie Kendrick had three hits, and Victor Robles blooped an RBI single for the Nationals, who have taken the first two in a four-game series between NL East rivals. New York (7-11) dropped to 3-7 at home this season.