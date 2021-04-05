The Associated Press
BOSTON — The early returns certainly look good for the Baltimore Orioles.
For the Boston Red Sox, it looks a lot like last season.
Boston fell to its first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and the second ever for the Red Sox as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Orioles over Boston 11-3 Sunday.
Cedric Mullins went 5-for-5 with three doubles and walk for the Orioles, collecting four of his hits in the initial four innings. Maikel Franco added a first-inning, two-run double, helping Baltimore to its first three-game sweep at Fenway since Aug. 25-27, 2017.
The Red Sox lost their first four home games in 1948, rebounded to tie Cleveland at 96-58 after the scheduled 154-game regular season, and lost a tiebreaker playoff 8-3 at Fenway.
n Blue Jays 3, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered off Domingo Germán (0-1). who allowed three runs over three innings in his first appearance since Sept. 18, 2019, after serving a suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Toronto won two of three.
T.J. Zeuch pitched four scoreless innings, left-hander Ryan Borucki (1-0) got two outs to escape a jam in the sixth and Julian Merryweather got his second save with a perfect ninth.
n Indians 9, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh, and Cleveland overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat.
Cleveland avoided a sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third. Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his homer one out later.
Baddoo was taken by the Tigers with the third pick of the 2020 winter meeting draft of unprotected players.
n Rangers 7, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nate Lowe’s three-run homer in the third for Texas, which avoided a sweep, gave him a team-record nine RBIs in the first three games of the season.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa also drove in three runs.
Jordan Lyles (1-0) gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings, struck out eight and allowed five hits.
n Astros 9, A’s 2
OAKLAND — Jason Castro homered in his first start with Houston since leaving as a free agent following the 2016 season, helping complete a four-game sweep.
Dusty Baker tied Bill McKechnie for 14th among managers with 1,896 wins.
Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick, who played at Millersville University, also homered for the Astros, off to their best start since 2001. Yuli Gurriel had three hits and two RBIs.
Brandon Bielak (1-0) pitched 4 2/3 hitless innings of relief.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Cubs 4, Pirates 3
CHICAGO — Zach Davies (1-0) permitted two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings in his Chicago debut against short-handed Pittsburgh.
Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on opening day.
Pittsburgh played without third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.
Mitch Keller (0-1) allowed three runs, two hits and four walks over three innings on his 25th birthday.
n Reds 12, Cardinals 1
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos came out swinging with his bat a day after being ejected for inciting a bench-clearing melee, hitting a three-run homer off Carlos Martinez (0-1) and triple to finish the series 6-for-11 with five RBIs.
Tyler Naquin also hit a three-run shot for the Reds, who won two in a row to take the opening matchup of NL Central teams that earned wild-card spots last season.
n Dodgers 4, Rockies 2
DENVER — Julio Urías (1-0) gave up one run and three hits over seven-plus innings in the longest start of the 24-year-old left-hander’s major league career. He struck out six and walked one.
Austin Gomber (0-1) walked seven, allowing three runs — one earned — and one hit in three innings.
Los Angeles scored three runs without a hit in the first, and Will Smith homered leading off the eighth. Garrett Hampson had a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth.
n Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Rookie Taylor Widener (1-0) held San Diego to three hits over six scoreless innings to win his first big league start, and David Peralta hit a two-run triple as Arizona avoided a four-game sweep.
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first homer of the season with two outs in the ninth, off Chris Devenski, who got the save. Tatis also made his fifth error at shortstop.
Chris Paddack (0-1) gave up three runs — two earned, — four hits and three walks in four innings.
INTERLEAGUE
n Twins 8, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Miguel Sanó and Mitch Garver homered to back up Michael Pineda (1-0), who gave up just one unearned run and four hits in five innings.
Luis Arraez went 3-of-3 with a pair of walks as the Twins took two of three. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs.
Adrian Houser (0-1) struck out four while allowing two runs, four hits and two walks in five innings.