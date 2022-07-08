The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — Trey Mancini hit a game-winning single in a three-run ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-high win streak to six games with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both homered on the night they earned All-Star selections, with Ohtani’s 19th of the season giving the Angels a 4-2 lead in the ninth.
But Raisel Iglesias (2-5) allowed a two-out RBI double to Adley Rutschman that cut the lead to 4-3. Cedric Mullins then tied the game with a run-scoring single and took second on the throw home.
Mancini then set off a raucous celebration with the sharp hit to left.
Yankees 12, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade, and New York beat Boston for its 10th win in itslast 11 games against the Red Sox.
Joey Gallo hit a two-run triple on a fly that right fielder Christian Arroyo lost in the twilight. Gallo was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.
New York opened a 151/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East, the earliest in games and by calendar date the Yankees have taken a 15-game lead. The Red Sox are 16 games back.
In a game that lasted 3 hours, 52 minutes, the Yankees scored double-digit runs for a major league-high 14th time this season. They have won nine of their last 12.
Royals 4, Guardians 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending RBI single, and Kansas City beat slumping Cleveland.
Vinnie Pasquantino opened the Kansas City ninth with a double to right against Sam Hentges (2-1) that nearly cleared the fence. Edward Olivares then entered the game as a pinch-runner.
After Kyle Isbel struck out on a foul bunt, Taylor poked a 1-2 pitch into right for the winning hit.
Cleveland led 3-1 after seven innings, but Whit Merrifield hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth against Eli Morgan. It was just his second homer in 42 games.
The Guardians have lost five straight and seven of eight overall.
Tigers 7, White Sox 5
CHICAGO — Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and Detroit won its sixth straight, beating Chicago.
The Tigers went ahead by five, and hung on after Chicago scored three in the eighth and put two on in the ninth, extending their longest win streak since a seven-game run last July.
Rangers 6, Twins 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, and Texas snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Seager’s 17th homer capped a six-run outburst in the fifth for the Rangers after they had only two base runners in the first four innings against Sonny Gray (4-2). Seager greeted reliever Caleb Thielbar by pulling a 396-foot drive into the right-field seats for a 6-3 lead.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 4, Pirates 3
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames homered, and threw out Kevin Newman at the plate to end the game as Milwaukee edged Pittsburgh.
The Pirates trailed 4-2 in the ninth and had runners on the corners against Brewers closer Josh Hader when Daniel Vogelbach got a two-out single to right to bring home Diego Castillo from third.
Newman tried to score all the way from first on the play. Adames, the Brewers’ shortstop, took the throw from right fielder Andrew McCutchen, and easily threw him out at the plate.
Hader earned his 26th save in 27 opportunities, though he has now allowed a run in each of his last three appearances.
Phillies 2, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Alec Bohm hit two solo home runs, Zach Wheeler outpitched Adam Wainwright, and Philadelphia beat St. Louis.
Bohm homered 419 feet to center field to lead off the sixth inning for the Phillies’ first run. He hit his sixth homer of the season into the left field seats with two outs in the eighth for his first career multihomer game.
The first of a four-game series began with a 56-minute rain delay.
Wheeler (8-4) duplicated his performance from Sunday night against St. Louis by pitching seven scoreless innings. He limited the Cardinals to five hits with one walk and struck out five.
Marlins 5, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Garrett Cooper hit a two-run homer off the right field foul pole, and Bryan De La Cruz doubled three times as Miami beat New York for its seventh win in nine games.
Pablo López (6-4) allowed one run and four hits in five inning for the Marlins, who had lost two straight after a six-game winning streak.
Braves 12, Nationals 2
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson homered off Erick Fedde, rookie Michael Harris II went 4-for-4, and Atlanta beat Washington.
William Contreras also connected off Fedde for the defending World Series champions, who improved to an NL-best 27-8 since June 1. Second-place Atlanta also moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
The Braves have hit an NL-best 131 homers.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 2, Rays 1, 10 inn.
CINCINNATI — Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting Cincinnati to a victory over Tampa Bay.