The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Rio Ruiz, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander all homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Baltimore reliever Miguel Castro wiggled out a jam in the eighth thanks to a fantastic diving stop by Ruiz. Castro put runners on the corners with no outs but allowed only one run on Andrew Knapp’s RBI single that cut it to 5-4. With runners on the corners, former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen (batting just .189) hit a grounder that Ruiz snagged on a diving stop and his bouncing shovel pass to second ended the rally.
Cole Sulser worked a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.
The Orioles took the first two games of the series and have won four straight completed games — they are also winning a game that was suspended Sunday against Washington.
n Marlins 14, Blue Jays 11, 10 innings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Magneuris Sierra hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning, and Miami overcame Toronto’s seven home runs to outlast the Blue Jays in the final game of their season-opening, three-week road trip.
Bo Bichette went 5-for-5 for the Blue Jays, a day after homering during a 10-inning win in their first game at their new Buffalo home. He connected again as Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to lose while slugging at least seven homers.
Miami has an off day before facing Atlanta for three games to start a seven-game homestand. The Marlins’ grueling road odyssey began with a trip to Atlanta on July 21 for a pair of exhibition games and moved on to Philadelphia for a season-opening, three-game series.
Despite the travel woes, the Marlins have had at least a share of first place in the NL East every day so far this season.
n Cubs 7, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading Chicago past the Indians to match its best start in 50 years.
Hendricks (3-1) didn’t have much trouble with the slumping Indians. He allowed one run and seven hits, and handled everyone in Cleveland’s lineup but Franmil Reyes, who got three hits.
The Cubs are 12-3 in their first season under manager David Ross, matching the club’s start after 15 games in 1970.
Rizzo homered in the third off Carlos Carrasco (2-2), David Bote drove in two runs and Kris Bryant connected for a 430-foot shot as the Cubs swept the two-game interleague set.
n Yankees 6, Braves 3
NEW YORK — Injury fill-in Clint Frazier had three hits, including a home run, and scored twice in his season debut as New York swept a two-game set with Atlanta.
Johan Camargo lined a two-run homer in the second to give the Braves an early lead against New York starter Masahiro Tanaka, charged with two runs on five hits and two walks in four innings.
The Yankees tied it in the bottom of the frame, clubbing back-to-back homers for the first time this season. Gary Sanchez connected for a leadoff shot to left, and Frazier followed with a blast into the Atlanta bullpen.
n Royals 5, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — Streaking Salvador Perez had three more hits, including a homer and RBI double, Reds left-hander Wade Miley made another early exit after a misstep, and Kansas City beat Cincinnati for its fifth victory in six games.
The Royals’ offense has led the way during the surge. It scored one run at a time to keep it going, led by Perez’s homer, double and single.
Brad Keller (2-0) allowed two singles in six shutout innings. The bullpen barely held on.
Jesse Winker, Freddy Galvis and Josh VanMeter homered in the seventh, cutting it to 5-4. Josh Staumont escaped a two-on threat in the eighth with a pair of called third strikes.
n Twins 12, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Byron Buxton hit two solo homers, and Miguel Sanó added another as Minnesota jumped to an early lead, and routed Milwaukee.
The victory gave the AL Central-leading Twins a 2-1 series win over the Brewers, who dropped to 2-6 at home.
Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda (3-0) retired the first 11 batters he faced. He allowed two runs in 6 2 / 3 innings, striking out five and walking one.
Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer (0-2) surrendered seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.
The Twins set the tone in the second inning, jumping to a 5-0 lead. The Twins led 12-0.
n Astros 5, Giants 1
HOUSTON — Martín Maldonado hit a three-run home run to back a strong start by Zack Greinke, and help Houston beat San Francisco.
The game was tied with no outs in the sixth when Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker and Abraham Toro hit consecutive singles. Houston took a 2-1 lead when Correa scored on a wild pitch by Caleb Baragar (2-1). Maldonado then knocked his two-strike homer into the seats in left field to make it 5-1.
Greinke (1-0) allowed one run and scattered seven hits over a season-high 6 1/3 innings for his first win.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rays 9, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Blake Snell pitched five shutout innings and Tampa Bay backed him with a trio of 400-foot homers to beat Boston, and earn a fifth straight victory.
Willy Adames, Brandon Lowe and Yoshi Tsutsugo all homered off Zack Godley, and Austin Meadows hit a solo shot in the ninth after Boston scored five in the eighth to cut into an eight-run lead.
Lowe had a single, homer and double in his first three at-bats.
J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam as Boston’s first six batters in the eighth hit safely off Aaron Slegers.
n A’s 8, Angels 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered, center fielder Ramón Laureano made three nifty catches, and Oakland averted a sweep with a win over Los Angeles.
Piscotty put the A’s ahead with his solo drive in the fourth inning. Olson and Grossman also went deep off Griffin Canning (0-3).
Seven of the Athletics’ nine hits were for extra bases, including a pair of doubles by Matt Chapman.
n White Sox 7, Tigers 5
DETROIT — Tim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift Chicago past Detroit.
Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive home runs.
Anderson had a triple and added two singles before striking out on three pitches in the eighth.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Mets 11, Nationals 6
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith had back-to-back RBI doubles in a four-run first inning and hit consecutive homers in a five-run sixth, leading New York over Washington.
The fourth, fifth and sixth batters in the Mets’ lineup, Michael Conforto, Alonso and Smith, went 7-for-11 with eight RBIs, eight runs scored, three walks and a hit batsman in 15 plate appearances.
The Mets have scored four runs or fewer in 12 of their first 18 games.
Seven pitchers combined on a 10-hitter for the Mets.
n Diamondbacks 13, Rockies 7
DENVER — Starling Marte homered and drove in four runs as Arizona battered Colorado in a Coors Field slugfest featuring 34 hits, but none by blistering Charlie Blackmon.
Blackmon went 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472. Nolan Arenado homered twice and doubled for the Rockies.
Marte had three hits, including a go-ahead single in an eight-run seventh inning. It was 5-all going into the inning.
Nick Ahmed had three hits and a pair of RBIs, and Kole Calhoun added three hits with an RBI for the Diamondbacks.