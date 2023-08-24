The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins homered, and the Baltimore Orioles maintained their two-game AL East lead by beating José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Thursday night.
Knowing that second-place Tampa Bay won earlier in the day, the Orioles overcame an early two-run deficit to extend their season-long mastery of Toronto, and defeat Berríos (9-9) for the first time. The right-hander came in 10-0 against Baltimore, including 6-0 at Camden Yards, but on this night he allowed five runs and nine hits in six innings.
The Orioles took two of three from the Blue Jays and won the season series 10-3. The victory lifted Baltimore 31 games over .500 at 79-48 for the first time since Sept. 25, 2014.
Red Sox 17, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Alex Verdugo had four hits that included a leadoff homer, and rookie Wilyer Abreu got his first major league home run among four hits as Boston tagged J.P. France for 10 runs in a rout of Houston.
Boston set a season high for runs and had 24 hits, its most since 2015.
Twins 7, Rangers 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers broke a tie with a two-run, two-out homer in a three-run eighth inning, and Minnesota beat Texas, and sent the Rangers to a season-high seventh straight loss.
A’s 8, White Sox 5
CHICAGO — Shea Langeliers homered twice, Zack Gelof hit a tiebreaking two-run drive in the seventh inning, and Oakland beat Chicago.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 5, Pirates 4, 10 innings
PITTSBURGH — Ian Happ hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning, lifting Chicago to a victory over Pittsburgh.
INTERLEAGUE
Nationals 6, Yankees 5
NEW YORK — Alex Call hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Tommy Kahnle (1-3) in a four-run seventh inning, CJ Abrams followed with a solo shot, and last-place New York (61-66) lost for the 10th time in 11 games.
Rays 5, Rockies 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Lowe broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the eighth off Matt Koch (2-2), and Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep.
Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for the Rays, who have won four straight games and six of seven.
Dodgers 6, Guardians 1
Dodgers 9, Guardians 3
CLEVELAND — Mookie Betts matched his career high with five hits and drove in two run in the completion of a game suspended after two innings Wednesday. Kiké Hernández homered and doubled twice in the scheduled game and had four hits on the day.
Betts singled four times in the first six innings and had a two-run double in the eighth for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 19-3 in August.
Gus Varland (1-0) worked 11/3 innings for his first big league win as seven pitchers combined for a four-hitter in the suspended game. Xzavion Curry (3-2) gave up three runs in three innings.